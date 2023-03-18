‘Hinoyojin!’ In Tokyo, a fire patrol tradition from the Edo era is alive and well

During my trip to Tokyo last December, I was invited to a friend’s apartment for dinner. She lives in Kiyosumi-Shirakawa, a neighbourhood known as a shitamachi or “lower city”, an old district with retro vibes spilling out of its mom-and-pop shops and narrow alleyways.

Midway through our dinner, we were distracted by the distinct sound of wooden objects being hit twice by someone on the street, followed by a theatrical cry of “Hinoyojin!”. This ritualistic performance repeated itself, creating an almost musical pattern of percussion and chant.

I was told by my friend that our unseen interrupter is a watchman of the hinoyojin no saimatsu keikai (year-end fire patrol) that takes place in winter. He walks around the neighbourhood in the evenings, knocking a pair of wooden clappers to remind residents to be wary of fires. His call of “Hinoyojin” translates to “Beware of fires”.

The act – particularly the rustic wooden sounds – felt like an anachronism in a city whose soundtrack is a largely electronic one, a world in which ticket machines communicate in bleeps and bloops, and train stations play melodies for departing trains.