9 best family-friendly activities in Hong Kong beyond Disneyland: Glamping, beaches, scenic hikes and more

A trip to Hong Kong with the family often includes Disneyland and Ocean Park. There’s also the recently opened Airside – Hong Kong's old Kai Tak Airport has been given a new lease of life as a commercial development with a mall, art installations and plenty of outdoor space for children to run about.

However, there are plenty of lesser-known outdoor activities offering fresh air, pristine private beaches, and stunning harbour views, along with plenty of outdoor play opportunities. Consider these the next time you're in Hong Kong.