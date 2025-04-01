9 best family-friendly activities in Hong Kong beyond Disneyland: Glamping, beaches, scenic hikes and more
Tired of Disneyland and Ocean Park? From scenic child-friendly hikes to UNESCO Geoparks, here's an alternative list.
A trip to Hong Kong with the family often includes Disneyland and Ocean Park. There’s also the recently opened Airside – Hong Kong's old Kai Tak Airport has been given a new lease of life as a commercial development with a mall, art installations and plenty of outdoor space for children to run about.
However, there are plenty of lesser-known outdoor activities offering fresh air, pristine private beaches, and stunning harbour views, along with plenty of outdoor play opportunities. Consider these the next time you're in Hong Kong.
1. KAM TIN COUNTRY PARK
Located in the new territories, Kam Tin Country Park offers plenty to do for the family: Strawberry picking in the colder months, bouncy castles, bumper cars, motorbikes and motorboats to steer. There's a little area with goats, rabbits and pigs, and children can feed them. There are charcoal grill stations available for booking for those planning to enjoy a barbecue. They only accept cash payments, so be sure to have some on hand.
200 Shui Mei Road, Kam Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong. The closest MTR station Kam Sheung Road West Rail Station, Exit D then take a taxi. There is no entry fee.
2. GLAMPING IN SAI KUNG AND PRIVATE BEACHES
WM Hotel is located along the coast and offers stunning panoramic views. They offer glamping and BBQ on the private rooftop terrace of their hotel room – a great little comfortable adventure with young children, they have a package called the WM Luxe Glamping by the Sea Private Rooftop Staycation. If you’re lucky with clear skies, you could enjoy some stargazing.
Located within walking distance to Sai Kung Pier and seafood street, you can take a boat to Sharp Island to enjoy the pristine beaches and maybe even go snorkelling – there’s a long coral reef teeming with colourful marine life.
Bring some food and drinks as the island is remote and don't forget to pick up after yourself. There is also a 2km hiking trail across the island to Hap Mun beach (aka Half Moon Bay beach because the bay is shaped like a crescent moon) or you can take a sampan or the Kaito boat service directly to the beach.
28 Wai Man Rd, Sai Kung. Tel: +852 2196 6888
3. GO PARK IN SAI SHA
The sprawling new mega sports and commercial complex, which was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and spans 1.3 million sq ft, opened in January. Located between Wu Kai Sha and Sai Kung town centre, Go Park is an expansive space with plenty of activities for the family.
The design of the large playgrounds complement the natural landscape, with the park surrounded by mountains, lush greenery and the sea. There are guided water sports activities for kids and adults, along with tennis courts, padel ball courts and a golf course.
9 Hoi Heng Road, New Territories, Hong Kong. 10 am-10 pm. Tel: +852 3168 2528.
4. SAI KUNG UNESCO GEO PARK ADVENTURES
Right on the Sai Kung waterfront is the Volcano Discovery Centre. Here, one can learn about the history of Hong Kong and the unique hexagonal rock formations that were formed over 140 million years ago when a super volcano erupted where Hong Kong now stands.
Part of the UNESCO global geopark network, Sai Kung is home to many islands and pristine beaches perfect for hikes and kayaking, which older children will enjoy.
Sai Kung Waterfront Park, New Territories, Hong Kong. Tel: +852 2394 1538
5. ISLAND SHANGRI LA'S FAMILY-THEMED ROOMS
The family rooms at Island Shangri La include a bunk bed and a play area with some iconic Star Ferry and Hong Kong tram-themed designs. These rooms range from Fisherman's Cove and Garden Lodge to Campervan. All suites have kids' amenities, from nappies to highchairs and bottle warmers.
Located just by the lush Hong Kong Park, families can enjoy a morning walk, pop into the teaware museum, which includes a free kids' playroom, and then sit down for vegetarian dim sum at Lockcha Teahouse nestled in the park.
Island Shangri-La Supreme Court Road. Admiralty. Lockcha Teahouse G/F, The K.S. Lo Gallery, Hong Kong Park, 10 Cotton Tree Drive, Admiralty
6. GO GREEN ORGANIC FARM: ALPACAS AND PINEAPPLES
This farm in the New Territories of Hong Kong is easily accessible by public transport and is pram-friendly. Aside from pineapples, pineapple ice cream and alpacas that you can feed for a fee of S$10, there is plenty of space to run about, and there are trampolines, bouncy castles and swings. Pack food for a picnic as options are limited and they only accept cash.
Sze Pai Shek, Kam Tin, Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. Take the MTR to Kam Sheung Road on the West Rail Line, Exit A and follow the signs to walk to the farm. Taking a taxi/Uber from Hong Kong Island will set you back about HK$350 to HK$400 (S$60 to S$68).
7. CHILD-FRIENDLY HIKES WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS AT SHEK O
Hong Kong offers stunning landscapes if you want to hike with your young ones, and many of these routes are pram-friendly and very manageable.
The Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve is a loop and ends where it begins, covering around 7km. The paved road is flat, save for a small section to get to the beach, and the walk is covered by shady trees most of the way.
Enjoy stunning views of the coast, a historic lighthouse (the oldest surviving one in Hong Kong from 1875), caves (not pram-friendly) and even the skeletal remains of a killer whale off the coast. If you're hard-pressed for the toilet, there's only one port-a-loo on the entire walk and it has certainly seen better days.
Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve in Shek O. Take bus No. 9 at Shau Kei Wan Bus Terminus and alight at Cape D'Aguilar Road.
Meanwhile, Tai Tau Chau located near Shek O Beach offers beautiful coastal views on a beginner’s hiking route about 2km (not pram-friendly). Young children will enjoy climbing over rocks and hunting for crabs on the beach. Start at Shek O Village walk towards Shek O Headland Road, cross the blue footbridge, and take in the idyllic coastal landscape. Head back to Shek O beach and enjoy the day out.
Take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan station, hop on bus No 9 to Shau Kei Wan Bus Terminus and get off at the last stop.
8. GLAMPING OUTDOORS
Located on Cheng Chau island, Saiyuen is popular with local families, especially during the school holidays. Their outdoor accommodations range from teepee tents to Mongolian-type gers, which include bathrooms, air-conditioning and a barbecue area.
Prices start from S$200 for accommodation for up to four people. There are goats on site as well as homegrown vegetables on the farm.
9. CUP NOODLES MUSEUM
The Cup Noodles Museum is a 60- to 90-minute fun activity for families with young children. Apart from learning the history of instant noodles, younger children can sign up for the workshop to draw and customise their cup of noodles, choose the ingredients and watch how it's packaged.
Children over 110cm can sign up for the Damae Iccho Factory workshop where they can enjoy the process of kneading the flour as well as steaming and seasoning the wheat flour noodles before flash frying to dry it. Reservations online are necessary. Go on a weekday to avoid the crowds.
Shop 26-35, 2/F, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon