Hong Kong's culinary gems: 9 dining and drinking spots you shouldn't miss

With Hong Kong finally back on our travel lists, it was time to pay the city a visit and satisfy this Singaporean's authentic "yum cha" cravings.

Because, of course, there are certain cravings that you must indulge in when visiting Hong Kong. The only problem is that, with its ever-evolving food and drink scene, the list of must-try options just keeps getting longer. So it can be a challenge to narrow down your choices, especially during a short visit.

To help you find your bearings, I've done the hard work of dining and drinking my way through the city, and have identified the best nine spots that will satisfy most, if not all, of your cravings. You're welcome.