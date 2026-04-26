Nature escapes in Hong Kong: 5 islands to chill out with beaches, trails and village life
The islands offer everything from hiking and geology to fresh seafood and off-the-beaten-path creative spaces.
While Hong Kong thrives on its reputation as an urban financial and shopping hub, three-quarters of the city is nature: mountains in the countryside, islands, beaches, forests, wetlands, and rocky coastlines – a haven for sports enthusiasts who like hiking, running trails, rock climbing, and coasteering.
There are about 260 islands in total, of which only about 15 per cent inhabited, many of which are a short ferry ride from Central Pier.
The different Hong Kong islands offer everything from vibrant village life and community, good for a day trip or a half-day escape, to quiet wilderness for lots of grounding in nature. Here are five islands worth the trek and commute.
1. LAMMA ISLAND’S BOHEMIAN VIBES AND FRESH SEAFOOD
The car-free island is a populated village with easy hiking trails between Sok Kwu Wan and Yung Shue Wan (ferries from Central pier go to both), decent beaches, indie cafes, bars, and seafood restaurants. It is a popular day-trip island for locals who head out for a hike, a day at the beach, or some fresh seafood and Hong Kong-brewed craft beer.
We like Fu Kee for seafood with the daily catch, Terracotta for Mediterranean bites and Lamma Grill for sundowners. Many Hong Kong expats live on Lamma with their young families, and it’s a very inclusive village community.
2. SAI KUNG’S SHARP ISLAND VOLCANIC ROCK FORMATIONS
Sai Kung in Hong Kong’s New Territories is accessible by land, with Sharp Island a short boat ride of approximately 15 minutes from the pier. Boats run every 30minutes on weekends and less frequently during the week. I highly recommend hiring a private sampan operated by independent boatmen; they’ll wait for you before taking you back to the pier. The service is on demand, so be sure to ask!
Also known as Kiu Tsui in Cantonese, Sharp Island is part of Hong Kong’s UNESCO Geopark. If you plan to walk the natural tombolo, make sure to check the tide schedule as it’s only accessible on foot at low tide. Sharp Island's public pier is the start of the Geo trail and is closest to the tombolo and "pineapple bun rocks," rhyolite rocks that get their moniker from Hong Kong’s iconic buolo bun snack, with its caramelised, cracked ridges on top.
Bring your swimsuit as the beaches are beautiful and clean, you’ll feel like you’re on a pristine private beach on the South side of the island at Hap Mun Bay. Bring goggles for a spot of snorkelling, as the area is home to some of Hong Kong's untouched coral reefs and plenty of marine life.
3. LANTAU ISLAND: HONG KONG'S LARGEST ISLAND AND EASILY ACCESSIBLE
Best known for the Big Buddha, its laid-back old fishing villages, water buffalos wandering the area and wetlands, Lantau offers plenty of space, nature, and a slower pace of life. Hike up Lantau Peak to watch the sunrise, go on a boat ride in Tai O to try to spot the endangered pink dolphins of Hong Kong (it’s very hard to spot one, although during the pandemic, they purportedly returned when the world was in lockdown). Spend a day on the beach at Pui O, or enjoy a relaxing walk to visit the famed Big Buddha.
Pui O is not an island but feels like one of Lantau’s most quietly beautiful pockets. The valley opens onto a long crescent beach framed by mountains, wandering water buffalo, and a slow-living village.
Mui Wo is a family-friendly, charismatic village accessible by a 30-minute ferry ride from Central Pier and part of Lantau Island. Silvermine Bay beach anchors the village, a long stretch of sandy beach a stone’s throw from the ferry pier. A nod to its history, remnants of the Silver mine still exist, but the cave entrance is closed. There are waterfalls and hiking trails – some stroller-friendly – a cooked food centre offering Cantonese-style seafood, as well as an Instagram-worthy The Hideout cafe.
Deer Horn is a lovely Nepalese restaurant serving Momos, grilled meats and curries worth trying. Bicycles and family bikes are for rent just across the ferry pier if you fancy exploring the village on wheels.
4. PENG CHAU: BOHEMIAN LIVING
Laid-back Peng Chau is a car-free island that exudes creative, bohemian vibes and is one of Hong Kong’s hidden gems. A 30-minute ferry ride from Central pier, the former fishing village is charming, offering surprises in little nooks. From hand-painted signs, to spaces turned into art studios, upcycled art installations, and indie cafes that make you feel right at home. It’s small enough to wander in half a day and soak up the chilled atmosphere.
There is a family trail up Finger Hill suitable for novices as well as coastal walking trails around the island. If you’re planning a quiet beach day with a book, you’ll have no problems finding hidden coves and a quiet spot. One of the island’s most famous ruins is the mid-century Fook Yuen leather factory that closed in the 1980s. The abandoned industrial site evolved into an art space with graffiti and sculptures, making it a great spot for photographers.
On Peng Chau, there are two temples worth visiting: the Tin Hau temple, built in 1792 and a Grade II historic building, and the Lung Mo temple dedicated to the “Dragon Mother” and guardian of the coast and fishing communities, protecting fishermen and sailors from rough seas and watching over families in the coastal villages.
5. CHEUNG CHAU: TRAILS, COASTAL WALKS AND SEAFOOD
The island is perhaps best known for the Bun Festival, an annual event and series of festivities on the eighth day of the fourth lunar month, that involves a colourful float parade (Piu Sik) and a bun-scrambling competition where people scramble up a tower of buns. The ritual is to drive away bad spirits, bring peace and good luck to the island, and honour Pak Tai, the island’s guardian deity that watches over the community.
Cheng Chau is a vibrant island with an active local community; there’s fresh seafood, street snacks and temples to explore. Go on the mini-Great Wall trail, a pleasant, easy coastal trail with breezy sea views and rock formations, and a stone railing that gives it its nickname. Relish an ice-cold beer and watch the sunset at Tung Wan beach before catching the ferry back to Central.
Hong Kong's outlying islands are definitely worth exploring, from Peng Chau's bohemian vibes to Lantau’s calm, lush nature. Try a coastal trail, linger in a village cafe, or simply enjoy the sunset on a quiet beach. Visiting the islands allows one to slow down and take in the lush natural spaces Hong Kong offers. Finally, as with proper environmental etiquette, don’t forget to dispose of your trash responsibly, as you may not always find bins in the more rural areas.