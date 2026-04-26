Nature escapes in Hong Kong: 5 islands to chill out with beaches, trails and village life

While Hong Kong thrives on its reputation as an urban financial and shopping hub, three-quarters of the city is nature: mountains in the countryside, islands, beaches, forests, wetlands, and rocky coastlines – a haven for sports enthusiasts who like hiking, running trails, rock climbing, and coasteering.

There are about 260 islands in total, of which only about 15 per cent inhabited, many of which are a short ferry ride from Central Pier.

The different Hong Kong islands offer everything from vibrant village life and community, good for a day trip or a half-day escape, to quiet wilderness for lots of grounding in nature. Here are five islands worth the trek and commute.