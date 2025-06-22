Retro flip clocks, mahjong tiles, neon signs: Meet the last masters behind Hong Kong’s dying trades
Step off the beaten path and meet the last artisans behind Hong Kong’s hand-carved mahjong tiles, neon signs, and flip clocks.
Hidden from the modern dynamism of the international financial hub, Hong Kong’s older generation of skilled craftspeople continue to go about their daily lives – from hand-carving mahjong tiles to moulding and twisting neon lights.
During the post-war boom and the rise of the manufacturing industries, textiles, garments, plastics and electronics, and traditional crafts requiring specialised labour and skills drove the economy. In recent years, China's mass production has taken over.
With the advent of technology and dwindling number of apprentices interested in doing it the old school way, many traditional handmade crafts are in danger of dying out. To preserve and celebrate Hong Kong's heritage and cultural identity, Lindsay Varty documented the traditional tradesmen and women and their stories in a coffee table book: Sunset Survivors, Meet The People Keeping Hong Kong's Traditional Industries Alive.
Here are five industries you can support and buy souvenirs from on your next trip to Hong Kong:
1. HAND-CARVED MAHJONG TILES
In 2014, mahjong tile making was added to Hong Kong's Intangible Cultural Heritage list of crafts, practises, and customs that the city should safeguard before it disappears.
There are only about five master carvers of mahjong tiles left in Hong Kong, who apply traditional pigment powders and mix them for more vibrant colours than those done by machines. Every tile is dusted off and inspected by the master after carving and then hand-painted.
Madame Ho Sau Mei at Kam Fat Mahjong in Hung Hom is Hong Kong’s last female mahjong tile carver. She learned the trade from her dad when she was 13 and eventually took over the business as neither her brothers nor her children were interested in carrying on the legacy.
Ho, in her 60s, carves each tile freehand without a draft; she leaves the tiles on a 100-watt lightbox so that the heat softens the surface, making it easier to begin carving. Machine-made tiles cost 10 times less than the hand-carved sets (S$600).
On Jordan Road, Cheung Shun-king (Uncle King) of Biu Kee Mahjong has been carving mahjong tiles for over 50 years. Like Ho, he had taken over his father's shop and began learning the trade as a teenager, "at that time, it was the master carvers that did the carving, and I started by preparing the paint, painting and delivering orders."
Both King and Ho are less productive than in their younger days and hope to continue carving sets of mahjong tiles for as long as they can.
Where: Kam Fat Mahjong is at 2 Bulkeley St, Hung Hom and Biu Kee Mahjong is at 26F Jordan Road.
2. TWEMCO CLOCKS
These award-winning made-in-Hong Kong retro flip clocks have featured in many Wong Kar-wai films and maintain their cinematic retro design charm. And they seem to be making a comeback with the new generation.
Lau Cho Hung founded Twemco in 1960; his company manufactured electric fans and diversified into clocks in 1968. They've since sold over a million.
Both his sons studied electrical and mechanical engineering; they developed and patented the mechanism for the automatic flip calendar in 1969. As Wong Kar-wai's films frequently deal with themes of time and distance, cinematography often featuring Twemco clocks.
The retro clocks are reminiscent of the 1970s, often found in banks and government buildings; the switching display panels continue to function the same as before and make a snapping sound when they "flip." Prices range from S$120 for the smallest ones to S$960 for the large ones.
Although Chinese superstitions forbid one to gift clocks – the homonym "zhong" symbolises sending someone on their final journey (death), you can still pick up a souvenir or two for your home.
Where: Cheung Fat Industrial Building. Tai Kok Tsui, 64-76 Larch St, 2/F Unit 2-5 Cheung Fat Industrial Building.
3. NEON SIGNS
Part of Hong Kong's urban fabric since the 1950s, neon signs are quickly disappearing due to building regulations and the government's safety crackdown on old neon signs. In 2023, Anastasia Tsang's award-winning film A Light That Never Goes Out was a love letter to capture the vanishing neon signs in Hong Kong.
There are about a dozen neon sign masters left in Hong Kong who are still honing their craft. In the 1980s, 17-year-old Wu Chi Kai started as an apprentice with his father, a neon sign installation master. Throughout his career, he created iconic neon signs, including the triangular neon sign for the Bank of China Tower, a recognisable part of city skyline.
Neon signs have also been immortalised in classic Hong Kong films like The World Of Suzie Wong and Chungking Express, but today, cheaper and longer lasting LED lights have taken over. Neon lights last about a decade and lose their luminosity over time.
In the 1980s boom, all businesses needed signages, from shops and restaurants to banks. There used to be about 40 masters making neon signs in the 1980s, but Master Wu reckons there are only about eight left.
Master Wu now has more creative freedom. He works on interiors and home decoration, collaborating with young artists and designers. The meticulous craft requires high heat to torch and bend glass tubings into desired shapes and designs, and then neon or argon gas is pumped in to give it its bright hues. His workshop isn't open to the public but he continues to give talks.
All is not lost, as the younger generation is working to preserve this visual culture. Hong Kong native Jive Lau, a multimedia designer who trained with a Taiwanese neon master for several years, offers workshops at @kowloneon.
“Demand (for neon) has dropped and we are trying to keep the craft and its techniques alive by taking commissions, collaborating with organisations and brands. LED cannot replicate the effects of neon.”
From Jun 29 to Jul 7, PMQ courtyard is showcasing Neon Heroes: Illuminated Dreams by artist Jerry Loo, who's collaborated with his grandfather, Wong Kin-wah. The latter is one of Hong Kong's remaining senior neon craftsmen, who has contributed to thousands of neon signs across Hong Kong.
“It truly warms my heart to see young people bringing such fresh creativity to neon," said Master Wong, 83. "I've personally started collaborating with various young artists, and while mastering the traditional craftsmanship – especially the precise bending for Chinese characters – takes dedication, I wholeheartedly embrace their new vision."
Hong Kong NGO Tetra Neon Exchange works tirelessly to preserve Hong Kong's visual culture, and M+ museum launched a digital initiative on neon signs in 2021, preserving those that have appeared on Hollywood cyberpunk movie sets like Bladerunner and Ghost In The Shell.
Veteran Master Wu's workshop isn't open to the public, but he continues to give workshops and talks while restoring old signs and creating new ones.
4. PORCELAIN
Established in 1928, Yuet Tung China Works is the oldest hand-painted porcelain factory in Hong Kong and the first large-scale hand-painted porcelain factory in Hong Kong. Third-generation proprietor Joseph Tso carries on his grandfather's legacy; it is the only porcelain factory that maintains its production, which is fired in its kiln.
There are only a handful of master craftsmen who hand-paint patterns on white porcelain for tableware; Tso and his team continue the traditional method of painting Canton porcelain or "guangcai”. The Intangible Cultural Heritage Office describes this as "an overglaze decoration technique where patterns are drawn then painted on white porcelain before firing at a low temperature." The process is labour-intensive and requires meticulous skills.
Canton porcelain blends traditional Chinese methods with Western motifs and styles. When Hong Kong was a British colony, there were many custom orders for Western family crests, company logos and such on tableware.
Yuet Tung China's works became known for its Canton rose porcelain – a paint pigment called "xihong" or Western red. Since the 1970s, patterns have been carefully transferred and stamped onto plain white porcelain by hand instead of hand sketching each design. The porcelain is fired in the kiln, and the designs are hand-painted with a thin brush. The porcelain returns to the kiln for the colours to set with the finishing touches.
Where: Room 1-3, 3/F, Kowloon Bay Industrial Centre, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong
5. SOYA SAUCE
Soya sauce is a staple in Hong Kong households' cooking, and only a handful of masters still make it the traditional way. Most traditional sauce makers are family-owned, and closure seems inevitable when the younger generation has no interest in taking over.
Yuet Wo soya sauce factory in Kwu Tung village, Sheung Shui, New Territories, has been here since the 1960s and faces the threat of urban development. Currently run by its third-generation Jack Pong, he explains that the traditional way of making soya sauce takes three to six months, requiring time to sun-dry the soya beans and the natural fermentation process.
Yuet Wo also makes Chinese rice wine on-site and is one of the only two rice wine makers remaining. Pong has diversified the business by making vinegar from rice wines and introducing fruit wines like lemon and plum. He is determined to keep soy sauce production on home soil and is one of the few remaining brands of soya sauce made in Hong Kong.
The Kowloon Soy Company in Central Graham Street is where I always stop by for souvenirs for friends. Since the 1960s, third-generation owner Kenneth Wong says that their shop remains the only one on the street – a throwback to the old days when traditional pickle and soya sauce shops were all over Hong Kong.
Wong's factory is in Tin Shui Wai, in the New Territories, where soya beans are fermented in large earthenware jars under the sun for three and a half months. The factory founded in 1917 by Wong's grandfather still bears the original name "Mee Chun Canning Co Ltd", which had to change during the Japanese occupation.
The other arm of the business is canning, which has been hugely profitable for exports. To sustain the business's profitability, Wong has had to outsource part of the labour process to Dongguan for both canning and kickstarting the soya bean fermentation process in a temperature-controlled room, which they are unable to do in Hong Kong as they rely on natural airflow and ideal temperatures.
Where: Yuet Wo Shop is at G/F, 33 Market Street, Tsuen Wan, 2490 7821, Kowloon Soy Sauce is at 9 Graham Street. Central, Hong Kong.