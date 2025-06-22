Retro flip clocks, mahjong tiles, neon signs: Meet the last masters behind Hong Kong’s dying trades

With the advent of technology and dwindling number of apprentices interested in doing it the old school way, many traditional handmade crafts are in danger of dying out. To preserve and celebrate Hong Kong's heritage and cultural identity, Lindsay Varty documented the traditional tradesmen and women and their stories in a coffee table book: Sunset Survivors, Meet The People Keeping Hong Kong's Traditional Industries Alive.

Here are five industries you can support and buy souvenirs from on your next trip to Hong Kong:

1. HAND-CARVED MAHJONG TILES

In 2014, mahjong tile making was added to Hong Kong's Intangible Cultural Heritage list of crafts, practises, and customs that the city should safeguard before it disappears.

There are only about five master carvers of mahjong tiles left in Hong Kong, who apply traditional pigment powders and mix them for more vibrant colours than those done by machines. Every tile is dusted off and inspected by the master after carving and then hand-painted.