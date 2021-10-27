These are Hong Kong’s hidden culinary spots Michelin-starred chefs love to visit

Now that Vaccinated Travel Lanes are officially a thing, visiting our favourite cities is more real than ever. And as we keep our fingers crossed for that eventual trip to one particular favourite destination among Singaporeans, it’s all the more timely that Hong Kong Tourism Board and The Michelin Guide recently dreamed up the Hong Kong Chefs’ Playbook.

A series of four videos, it features the city’s most celebrated Michelin-starred talents taking viewers on scenic jaunts to food-related gems.

Are you ready to take down notes? Here are some places you might want to consider adding to that future itinerary, according to these experts, who offer some insider tips on off-the-beaten-track spots.

YAU MA TEI