48 hours in Hong Kong: Actress-host Grace Chan’s insider tips on what to see and do

4pm: After exploring the Central Market, Chan suggests a leisurely ride on the iconic Rickshaw Sightseeing Bus that will take you from the Central district to Tsim Sha Tsui. The ride is approximately 60 minutes long and it’s a great way to catch the city sights from a vantage point (take a seat on the upper deck), while giving your legs a much-needed break.

5pm: It’s no secret that Tsim Sha Tsui is a major tourist hub and has got everything you’d want to buy and eat. To make the most of your time there, Chan suggested: “At Tsim Sha Tsui, go shopping in Harbour City or K11 Musea for top-tier brands, or roam the streets for more 'down-to-earth' prices too.”

Opened in 2019, K11 Musea is a retail-cultural destination that boasts its own art and cultural centre on the sixth floor, where interesting exhibitions and events are regularly held.

8pm: Want something other than local fare for dinner? Choices are aplenty in Tsim Sha Tsui. “Go for some street food that’s everywhere around you, or look around K-town (Kimberley Road) for some tasty Korean barbecue and cold noodles. Or, you can cap off the night with dinner at The Peninsula and don’t forget to stay for drinks at Felix while overlooking the entire city of lights,” suggested Chan.