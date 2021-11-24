How to spend a wellness-inspired weekend outdoors in Hong Kong: Beaches, Lantau island and more

Cosmopolitan and buzzy, Hong Kong has long been a travel magnet for its rich gastronomic and nightlife scene, excellent shopping options and vibrant, multicultural population. But there is more to this city of skyscrapers, too.

The city is also blessed with an abundance of natural wonders, including country parks for hiking and marine parks and reserves for denizens to escape their frenetic lifestyles. Even within the concrete jungle, there are plenty of ways to find pockets of Zen, from calming yoga studios to pampering spas and superfood charged juice bars.

Almen Wong, the co-founder of Pure Group and a yoga instructor with 20 years of experience, has noticed how the city is increasingly becoming more focused on wellness and sustainability.

“There is an increasing awareness on living a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. People in Hong Kong have always enjoyed spending time in nature and staying fit and healthy. These days even in the city, businesses are also doing their part to raise awareness for sustainability,” she said.

“For example, I try to lead by example by talking about the environment when I teach and I carry my own utensils everywhere I go.”