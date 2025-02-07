Stuck in a funk? Why a 4-star hotel staycation in Singapore can help you reset and recharge

A few years ago, I found myself in a career funk that wouldn’t dissipate. Work felt endless, motivation was non-existent, and months passed without any sign of improvement.

Pre-pandemic, I would have done what many Singaporeans do in times of existential ennui: Go on holiday. But this time, even the thought of planning one felt exhausting. I didn’t have the mental bandwidth to figure out flights, accommodations, itineraries and, really, just when to go.

So, as a last resort, I booked a three-night stay at M Social, a four-star hotel along Robertson Quay I had previously visited.

AN UNEXPECTED RESET

I was never fully sold on staycations despite its obvious allure of convenience. If I were going to spend hundreds of dollars and use my annual leave, it made more sense to leave Singapore entirely.

But I needed an instant, low-hassle way to reset – without the stress of overseas travel planning or the excessive fuss and frills (and corresponding price tag) of a five-star hotel.

Unrealistic expectations? I thought so too until I checked into the hotel, with the sole intention to get away from my regular home-to-office monotony. I hoped the environment change would at least inject a sliver of novelty and shake up my mental stagnancy.

After three nights, I broke through my writer’s block, rediscovered my flow, and stopped having intrusive thoughts of quitting my job without a backup plan. I checked out on a productivity high, finally accomplishing tasks I’d long procrastinated.