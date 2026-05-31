Travel is becoming more unpredictable – here’s how to prepare
From reading the fine print on insurance policies to making sure you have access to your travel documents even if you lose internet connection, here’s how to travel smarter in uncertain times.
Travellers today are navigating an increasingly unpredictable world, from pandemics and global conflict to changing immigration requirements. For example, the ripple effects from the Iran war have included spikes in jet fuel prices, widespread airspace closures and tens of thousands of flight cancellations globally, leaving many wondering what future trips will look like.
Those changes may become the new normal in what experts say is an increasingly "VUCA" world – one filled with volatility, unpredictability, complexity and ambiguity. Yet the desire to travel isn’t going anywhere. Consumers have grown used to far-flung holidays as a way to explore the world, connect with family and friends, and decompress from work. Travel has become more accessible with many consumers now taking multiple leisure trips a year.
With that in mind, here’s how travel is evolving in these times, the outlook for the months and years ahead, and how you can enjoy your next holiday safely.
CHANGING PREFERENCES
Every holiday planning session involves both push and pull, as customers grapple with the factors that attract or detract them from a destination – from safety to cost to trendiness of the country (remember when Crazy Rich Asians sparked a rise in US Google searches for "Singapore"?).
“Many travellers today are moving away from popular destinations in favour of more unique, meaningful spots,” said Brendan Walsh, Skyscanner’s resident travel trends and destinations expert who is based in Singapore. Based on their in-house data, “over a third (35 per cent) of Singapore travellers are choosing quieter and less visited destinations instead of over-touristed ones," said Walsh.
"Additionally, in recent years, Asian destinations are gaining prominence as countries across the region increased access to their destinations through enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, and travel experiences."
Interestingly, this shift to secondary cities lies more in the "push" arena, said Walsh. “The growing interest in regional Asian destinations is driven more by discovery and evolving traveller preferences, rather than a deliberate avoidance of Western or conflict-adjacent areas.”
Other industry watchers are noting a rise in destinations seen as politically stable and predictable, like Portugal, Canada or Switzerland. Singapore, which has long cultivated an image of stability and safety, has also benefited from stronger passenger traffic and its position as a major regional transit hub this year. That trend may have its own unexpected ripple effects.
As more tourists flock to the stability of the Little Red Dot, hotel prices in Singapore may rise, and locals may find themselves priced out of their usual staycation spot, opting to travel elsewhere in southeast Asia for their holiday fix.
TRAVELLERS REMAIN HUNGRY TO JOURNEY – YET CAUTIOUS
Despite gloomy global headlines, appetite for travel is still strong in Singaporeans, said Walsh. “In our recent Smarter Summer report, 91 per cent of Singapore travellers are planning to travel this upcoming summer, and 60 per cent of Singapore travellers are confident about their ability to travel in the next three months. Only 35 per cent have yet to book their summer holidays, but are actively looking, showing sustained desire for travel despite ongoing uncertainty.”
Travellers should accept that disruption is normal, not exceptional, and prepare for it.
How they book, however, is changing. Rather than stringently booking trips half a year ahead, many are making reservations much closer to their departure dates than usual. A complex mix of openness, caution and assessment is now shaping customer behaviour, noted Walsh.
“About two in five travellers have said they are able to have some flexibility when they travel, which matters, because being open on timing or destination can make a real difference to what summer holiday costs.”
That caution is felt among travel security experts, many of whom are closely monitoring the ever-shifting situation to assist wary business and individual travellers. “We are seeing increased demand for real-time advice, assistance, and evacuation planning support as organisations navigate rapidly evolving situations,” said Lindsay Maloney, a security advisor at health and security risk management company International SOS.
Speaking in early May, he noted that since late February, International SOS has handled more than 4,850 requests for assistance and coordinated over 1,385 land and air evacuations related to the Middle East situation.
BLIND SPOTS REMAIN
For every cautious traveller, however, there is one so keen to switch their work autoreply to "out of office" that they may be at risk. Driven by confirmation bias, travellers often eagerly digest video blogs or articles that soothe their fears, even if they aren’t accurate. The reality is that risk is time- and context‐dependent, said Maloney.
Travellers need to assess their planned journey strategically, dispassionately – and much more regularly. To truly shift with changing times, you have to shift your mindset. Maloney advises travellers to evolve from a confidence‐based mindset to a preparedness‐based one.
“The assumption that travel will be smooth is no longer realistic, but that doesn’t mean travel must be fearful. First, travellers should accept that disruption is normal, not exceptional, and prepare for it. Delays, protests, extreme weather or connectivity loss are now part of the travel environment. Mentally planning for alternatives reduces stress and leads to better decisions under pressure. Second, cultivate situational awareness over routine.”
Third, he said, focus on what is within your control, and what is not. “You can’t control geopolitics or natural disasters, but you can control preparation, communication options, and knowing where to get help.”
NEW NORMS FOR PLANNING
Practical habits should also change. According to Maloney, "travellers should stay curious about their environment, regularly check updates, and be willing to change plans early rather than push through warning signs".
Among one habit to reconsider is how you buy travel insurance – though in the past, many avoided doing so at all. Thankfully, that trend has improved over time.
In 2014, over half of Singaporeans admitted they typically didn’t buy a policy before their journey. By 2025, 87 per cent said they intended to do so before travel. But not all policies are created equal, and travellers may discover too late that they have less coverage than they need. It’s handy to check if your policy includes CFAR (cancel for any reason) coverage.
It’s handy to check if your policy includes CFAR (cancel for any reason) coverage.
Besides updating your mental packing list, review what software you’re packing. You never know if there’s a feature that could be a lifesaver, and providers are bolstering what’s on offer all the time. Apple, for example, boasts an Emergency Text via Satellite feature for iPhone 14 or later, ensuring you can send an SOS SMS to emergency services, even without cell coverage.
These are the kinds of features that can make a difference in the event of a natural disaster or worse, so it’s worth doing your homework before even the calmest of resort holidays.
BE STRATEGIC ABOUT YOUR TRAVEL WALLET
Unpredictable geopolitics can play havoc with currencies around the world. Luckily, a raft of fintech companies allows travellers to lock in favourable rates and save a bundle. Late last year, as the Japanese yen weakened sharply, some multi-currency digital wallet providers reported surges in demand from Singapore users converting Singapore dollars into yen – in some cases rising 14-fold within a day. Increasing numbers of travellers are using multi-currency wallets to avoid paying hefty overseas transaction fees, so shop around for a provider you like.
DON'T OVERSHARE – DO PACK SMART
Sometimes the best habit involves unlearning what seems like a harmless routine. It's always a good idea to think before you post; spamming your social feed with live check-ins or hotel room selfies can shine a risky spotlight on your whereabouts and wealth.
So how does a security expert like International SOS’ Maloney prep for a trip? For one thing, he packs a seemingly mundane item: a rubber doorstopper. It’s a cheap and effective way, he notes, to stop potential intruders from breaking in your hotel room. And don’t forget to maintain access to travel documents in the event that you lose data or phone service connection.
“Having offline maps downloaded to your phone, saved embassy and emergency contacts and critical documents (including copies of passports, itineraries and visas) stored securely without needing an internet connection is essential,” Maloney advised. Such moves are all part of the current norm when it comes to safe travel.