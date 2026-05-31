Travel is becoming more unpredictable – here’s how to prepare

Travellers today are navigating an increasingly unpredictable world, from pandemics and global conflict to changing immigration requirements. For example, the ripple effects from the Iran war have included spikes in jet fuel prices, widespread airspace closures and tens of thousands of flight cancellations globally, leaving many wondering what future trips will look like.

Those changes may become the new normal in what experts say is an increasingly "VUCA" world – one filled with volatility, unpredictability, complexity and ambiguity. Yet the desire to travel isn’t going anywhere. Consumers have grown used to far-flung holidays as a way to explore the world, connect with family and friends, and decompress from work. Travel has become more accessible with many consumers now taking multiple leisure trips a year.

With that in mind, here’s how travel is evolving in these times, the outlook for the months and years ahead, and how you can enjoy your next holiday safely.

CHANGING PREFERENCES

Every holiday planning session involves both push and pull, as customers grapple with the factors that attract or detract them from a destination – from safety to cost to trendiness of the country (remember when Crazy Rich Asians sparked a rise in US Google searches for "Singapore"?).

“Many travellers today are moving away from popular destinations in favour of more unique, meaningful spots,” said Brendan Walsh, Skyscanner’s resident travel trends and destinations expert who is based in Singapore. Based on their in-house data, “over a third (35 per cent) of Singapore travellers are choosing quieter and less visited destinations instead of over-touristed ones," said Walsh.

"Additionally, in recent years, Asian destinations are gaining prominence as countries across the region increased access to their destinations through enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, and travel experiences."