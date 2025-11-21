Are you only living for the next holiday? What it says about your mental well-being

“I can’t wait to go on holiday.” If that is your refrain for the most part of the year, there may be more turbulence in your life than a plane flying into bad weather.

“It may suggest that you are living an imbalanced life and your overall outlook on life is possibly rooted in dissatisfaction or stress, lacking meaning and purpose,” said Loo Wee Shyon, a senior clinical psychologist with National University Polyclinics.

But surely, it’s not a crime to want to escape the weariness of everyday life, right? Everyone needs to reset their stress levels every now and then, don’t they?

Yes, it is true that “most of us run on empty all year, juggling work demands, family expectations, and social pressure,” said John Shepherd Lim, the chief wellbeing officer of Singapore Counselling Centre.

“When we finally take a break, we give ourselves permission to pause, turn off the noise, and simply be. This is when our stress hormones settle, our nervous system resets, and we remember who we are outside of our roles,” said Lim.