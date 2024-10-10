From glaciers to witchcraft and whales, Iceland has a museum for everything

Iceland is home to some 390,000 people – a fraction of Singapore's population – yet it boasts 266 museums. While a few dozen are in its capital Reykjavik, the majority are scattered over villages and districts across the country. In some remote villages, there are no schools or hospitals, but there are museums.

“If you visit enough museums, you will find something that reflects you as a person,” said Assistant Professor Gudrun Whitehead, who teaches museology at the University of Iceland. “There are so many museums. One of them is bound to be for you.”