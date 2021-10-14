Waiting to travel to Japan? This virtual fair in Singapore promises rail fun
This year’s Japan Rail Fair, starting Oct 16, offers free as well as ticketed live programmes that allow you to immerse yourself in Japanese food, drink and culture – all from the comfort of your own home.
While waiting for a Vaccinated Travel Lane with Japan to open (pretty please), explore what each prefecture has to offer through this year’s Japan Rail Fair.
Organised by Japan Rail Cafe, the second iteration of the online fair will span areas such as Akita, Kagoshima, Tokyo and Fukushima. There, locals walk you through the best sights and experiences.
This year’s virtual travel fair will take place over the next two weekends (Oct 16–17 and 23) on Japan Rail Cafe’s Facebook page. Featuring a combination of free and ticketed live programmes, it will offer viewers an immersive take on Japanese food, drink and culture – all from the comfort of your own home.
For starters, explore the idyllic Japanese countryside through the eyes of Hachinohe’s train conductors and drivers and join them for a seafood barbecue complete with a bottle of “Hassen” sake.
Alternatively, enjoy the views of the Fukushima countryside from the driver’s seat of a JR East train. The livestream programme will allow you to interact with the train crew, and comes with a goody bag that will be delivered right to your doorstep.
Even if you’re not a train enthusiast, the fair includes a host of activities that cater to a wide range of interests – from shochu tours to picking autumn produce with Akita Inu dogs.
What’s more, Japan Rail Cafe will be celebrating with a special lineup of ekiben (railway bento boxes) to accompany your virtual experience on board.
