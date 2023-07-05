What it’s like to go on Japan’s Shikoku pilgrimage trail: 88 temples and breathtaking views

The pilgrimage on Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s four main islands, is a 750-mile (1,207km) route that links 88 Buddhist temples, each of which claims a connection to Kukai, a celebrated monk – posthumously known as Kobo Daishi – who, after returning from a trip to China in the ninth century, founded one of the major schools of Buddhism in Japan.

After Kukai’s death in 835, wanderers began making pilgrimages to the sites on Shikoku that were affiliated with his life and work: His birth and burial places, the caves where he meditated, the sites of various religious rites. Later, these sites were linked, and the temples and shrines were formally numbered.

As is true with many modern-day pilgrimages, the ranks of Shikoku pilgrims – once exclusively practitioners of Shingon Buddhism, one of the major schools of Buddhism in Japan – have grown to include travellers with a more diverse array of motivations.

And so the steady succession of monks, priests and faithful Buddhists has given way to young people on journeys of self-discovery, older hikers enjoying their retirement and even foreign visitors like me, who know little of the language and customs but are drawn by the adventure of the trek, by Shikoku’s breathtaking views and by its sublime lessons on Japanese cultural heritage.

And the pilgrimage is easier now than it used to be. Although pilgrims traditionally completed the route on foot, guided bus tours now carry many visitors to the sites. (The point for many people, after all, is to visit all 88 temples, not to endure the hardships of a 750-mile hike.) Others opt to take private cars, or to trek for part of the way and drive (or be driven) for the rest.