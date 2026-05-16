Crossing the Causeway? Here’s your guide to 9 JB malls and what each is best for

This 1984 pioneer is the "grand old dame" that launched the “Plaza era” of Sentosa, Pelangi, Kotaraya and Angsana. It gave JB its first McDonald’s – a 36-year landmark whose 2020 closure felt like a collective loss – and remains the starting point for many Singaporeans’ JB habit.

Once a 1990s hub for pirated videos, the mall pivoted after mid-2000s police crackdowns to the scents of acetone and ammonia. It is the city’s last strata-title mall, giving it a free-wheeling “pasar” (bazaar) nature that modern single-owner malls can’t replicate.