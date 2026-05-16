Crossing the Causeway? Here’s your guide to 9 JB malls and what each is best for
Not all JB malls offer the same experience. We map out the city’s best-known malls by their standout strengths, so you know exactly what to expect.
Despite warnings of oversaturation, Johor Bahru’s mall scene is flourishing. A transformative decade anchored by three megamalls – Paradigm, Toppen and Mid Valley Southkey – saw the big tents savvily carving out distinct identities. Meanwhile, the old guard refurbished and second-tier malls deepened their niche positions in anticipation of the upcoming RTS Link.
The city’s retail landscape has evolved into a dynamic network of specialised niches, from malls that focus on hair, nail and skincare, computer repairs, Muslimah (or modest) fashion, youth culture and Japanese lifestyle.
From the strata-sliced chaos of Holiday Plaza to the shiny sprawl of Mid Valley Southkey, here is a guide to nine of JB's most notable malls and what you should head there for the next time you cross the border.
1. HOLIDAY PLAZA: AFFORDABLE PAMPERING
This 1984 pioneer is the "grand old dame" that launched the “Plaza era” of Sentosa, Pelangi, Kotaraya and Angsana. It gave JB its first McDonald’s – a 36-year landmark whose 2020 closure felt like a collective loss – and remains the starting point for many Singaporeans’ JB habit.
Once a 1990s hub for pirated videos, the mall pivoted after mid-2000s police crackdowns to the scents of acetone and ammonia. It is the city’s last strata-title mall, giving it a free-wheeling “pasar” (bazaar) nature that modern single-owner malls can’t replicate.
Head here if you need a haircut, manicure or massage without the premium price tag. Today, roughly 45 per cent of its tenants focus on hair, nail, and skincare services – yes, we counted. With over 100 salons and 30 massage joints packed into its corridors, competition is high, and prices remain competitive. It is also a handy spot for mobile phone accessories and tech gadgets.
Since KSL City Mall opened 300m away in 2010 – ironically pirating the veteran’s retail recipe – Holiday Plaza has relaxed into “older-cousin” mode. Retailers are chiller, accepting and welcoming KSL’s spillover, and the aggressive pitching of the past has softened.
Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Century, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia
2. JOHOR BAHRU CITY SQUARE: COMMUTER CENTRAL
Situated across from the JB Sentral gateway, City Square is the ultimate commuter hub. With shoppers sporting backpacks over bellies and trailing trolley-bags, there’s no mistaking the demographic. It thrives on foot traffic from Singaporeans looking for a quick, reliable experience immediately after crossing the border.
Built by Robert Kuok’s Allgreen Properties in 1999, City Square marked a definitive pivot toward Singaporean spending. Singapore’s GIC bought a controlling stake in 2004, before Kuok re-acquired a majority share in 2024. In anticipation of the RTS Link, the mall is undergoing an overhaul with the upper floors fully or partially closed. The project will add a hotel, theme park and a “health and wellness hub” to stay in the game.
Use this mall as your primary “commuter cafeteria”. It has the highest concentration of food and beverage outlets on this list, with F&B making up nearly 40 per cent of its open shops. Bakeries like popular Ming Ang and reliable favourites like Din Tai Fung cater to those famished from the Causeway crossing – or the husband grabbing last-minute cookies he nearly forgot.
Tellingly, there are zero homeware stores; after all, nobody wants to lug sofas across the border.
Ibrahim International Business District, 106-108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80888 IIBD, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia
3. KSL CITY MALL: FOR BARGAIN HUNTERS
KSL is a sensory overload beloved by bargain hunters. It’s the undisputed “King of Sales and Lelongs” (clearance sales), delivering a quintessentially Malaysian brand of managed chaos better than any other JB mall. A masterclass in retail density, its upper floors maximise every inch with a relentless proliferation of kiosks and pushcarts.
If Holiday Plaza is the grand old dame, KSL is her hungry, hyper-commercialised nephew. Competition is fierce; you’ll be wooed by dozens of salesgirls at every turn.
Go here if you love the thrill of the hunt. It is a masterclass in retail variety, featuring everything from traditional herbs and amulets to a massive cluster of over 100 hair and nail salons.
It’s a mall with real local soul and is also good for the soul, if you need a free ego boost. This journalist has never been called “shuai ge” (handsome bro) as much over the past decade as in two hours at KSL.
33, Jalan Seladang, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia
4. MID VALLEY SOUTHKEY: LUXURY SPLURGE AND “ATAS” VIBES
Gardens have always been a status symbol, from ancient Sumeria to the opulent “flex” of Versailles. They say: “Wow, I’ve more space than I need.”
Mid Valley Southkey, the current monarch of the JB ecosystem, luxuriates in that same sense of surplus. With its broad boulevards beneath airy atriums, it’s a world away from the Saturday afternoon hustle of KSL and rivals the best malls in Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.
Interestingly, while its KL parent is a split pair – the mass-market Mid Valley Megamall and the upmarket The Gardens Mall – developer IGB REIT blended the two into a single, high-performing hybrid. Think of it as “dad’s muscle” plus “mom’s charm”.
This is the only place in southern Malaysia where you can find the "holy trinity" of Chanel, Dior, and YSL. It holds the highest concentration of high-end jewellery and cosmetics brands in the city (10.3 per cent, well above the 7.3 per cent nine-mall average). If you want a premium shopping day with plenty of "breathing room," this is your destination.
The F&B hub in the lower ground level is also top-tier, featuring popular spots like Oriental Kopi.
1, Persiaran Southkey 1, Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia
5. PLAZA PELANGI: COMPUTER REPAIRS
Think of Plaza Pelangi as JB’s equivalent to Singapore’s Sim Lim Square. It holds a virtual monopoly on computer hardware and specialised tech services. While parts of the mall can feel surreally quiet – with several units currently empty amidst rumours of a major upcoming upgrade or ownership transfer – its tech core remains resilient.
This suggests a strategic emptying; rumours have swirled since January of a new owner waiting in the wings. Plaza Pelangi is likely headed for a major upgrade, escaping the fate of Plaza Sentosa, the 1984 pioneer that shuttered on Feb 28 to make way for a new condo-mall complex. Whether the new owners still see value in the shrinking PC market remains to be seen.
This is your go-to destination for replacement motherboards, off-brand MacBook batteries, or specialised laptop repairs that you won't find in the glitzier megamalls. Technical workshops account for over 40 per cent of the mall's current pulse, making it the most reliable spot for a quick hardware fix.
Jalan Kuning, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia
6. ANGSANA JOHOR BAHRU MALL: LOCAL MALAY FASHION
If the earlier "Plazas" were intimate, Angsana (originally Plaza Angsana) signalled the end of that era and was JB’s largest built-up retail space (1.03m sq ft) until City Square arrived two years later. Dropping the “Plaza” in its 2014 rebranding further cemented its regional heavyweight status.
The vibrant heart of Malay commercial life in JB, every inch is maximised by kiosks and pushcarts. Angsana is, in many ways, the counterpart to bustling KSL City Mall. Akim Rosdi, 23, of C&M Music Centre, grew up here and admits he prefers the buzz to the quieter Plaza Pelangi flagship. For many like Akim, Angsana isn’t just a mall – it’s a second home.
Angsana has an incredible variety of Muslimah (modest) fashion and traditional Malay goods, and nearly half of the shops here focus on fashion and footwear. Global brands like Pierre Cardin and Levi’s moved in post-COVID, but they’re outnumbered three-to-one by Muslimah boutiques.
For a break from shopping, head to the 24-lane Sahara Bowling – games start from as low as RM5, making it a great budget-friendly family activity.
L1.33a, Level, 1, Skudai Hwy, Pusat Bandar Tampoi, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
7. AEON MALL TEBRAU CITY: ALL THINGS JAPANESE
City Square’s reign as the city’s biggest mall ended with the 2006 opening of Aeon Tebrau with 50 per cent more space, ushering a new era of massive suburban malls. Originally a “town square” for daily essentials, this JB flagship of Japanese mall operator Aeon pivoted strategically as newer megamalls arrived to become an upmarket rival with Japanese polish to rival Mid Valley Southkey and Komtar JBCC.
This is the place for a sophisticated lifestyle afternoon. It houses the chic Tsutaya Bookstore – where you can browse books alongside a kissaten (cafe) experience – and Johor’s first Muji. It also features the Petemo Petlife Store, which offers a unique play-and-adopt service for animal lovers.
G15 & GK20, Aeon Mall Tebrau City, 1, Jalan Desa Tebrau, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
8. PARADIGM JOHOR BAHRU: ULTIMATE PLAYGROUND MALL
The offspring of a Petaling Jaya giant, Paradigm JB opened in 2017 to snatch the title of Johor’s largest mall and kickstart the city’s megamall era. That it isn’t just another megamall is apparent when you look up in the central atrium. Suspended in a six-storey spiderweb of ropes and ziplines, “kids” of all ages navigate Escape JB, an audacious vertical gym that opened a year ago.
This is the ultimate "playground" mall. It features Escape JB (a massive vertical gym), the Blue Ice Skating Rink, and the Camp5 Climbing Gym. The retail mix follows this high-energy DNA with over 60 per cent of its clothing stores dedicated to streetwear and youth fashion. It is the perfect destination if you have kids or teenagers who need to burn off energy while you shop.
K013, Paradigm Mall, Skudai Hwy, Taman Bukit Mewah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
9. TOPPEN SHOPPING CENTRE: FOR HOMEMAKERS AND ACTIVE LIVING
Anchored by the only Ikea south of Kuala Lumpur, Toppen feels like a specialised lifestyle destination rather than a traditional megamall. It focuses on the home, family, and active living. It’s arguably the smoothest-running mall in JB.
Toppen opened in late 2019, just a few months before pandemic lockdowns began, but mall manager Ikano Centres (an Ikea subsidiary) used the pandemic to future-proof by adding the RoofTopp open-air meeting place and an additional nine-storey car park. True to Ikea’s philosophy, the mall functions as a “home-away-from-home” and even its grocery choice feels communal; while rivals opted for the “upmarket” Village Grocer, Toppen chose the family-centric Jaya Grocer.
Come here for anything home-related, from Ikea furniture to boutique terrariums at HortiPlant. It is also a hub for active lifestyle enthusiasts, housing the region’s flagship Decathlon and the Game On Theme Park, which features well-ventilated courts for pickleball and floorball. The RoofTopp is a fantastic open-air meeting place with a water playground and eateries, perfect for a family day out.
No. 33A, Jalan Desa Harmonium, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
BONUS: THE OUTLIERS AND THE NEW WAVE
While we focused on the evolution from classic malls to modern megamalls, JB’s retail reach extends further with hints of new mall trends on the horizon:
Johor Premium Outlets remains the state’s undisputed luxury clearance king, drawing regional crowds to its open-air Kulai campus.
In the suburbs, massive centres like Sutera Mall and Aeon Bukit Indah continue to thrive and evolve as essential community living rooms for their respective neighbourhoods.
Looking ahead, the “mall” is decentralising. Sunway Big Box in Medini offers a breezy, warehouse-retail hybrid, while the European-styled Eco Palladium represents a new breed of loosely-grouped commercial blocks.