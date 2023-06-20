Planning your next trip? Watch out for hidden ‘junk fees' when booking travel online

Many of us are desperate to travel after a pandemic stifled our plans for years. But travellers – and I’m sorry to be a killjoy – should beware: Those seemingly cheap plane tickets or hotel rooms advertised online may be a trap to make you spend more than anticipated.

That’s because hotels and airlines, struggling to recoup their losses from the pandemic, are increasingly resorting to nickel-and-diming consumers with hidden charges, according to studies and travel experts. Regulators call these “junk fees.”

You have probably encountered junk fees at least a few times in your travels. The extra charges can come in many forms, such as fees for resort amenities, checked luggage and seat selection, and they’re typically not disclosed upfront when you use an online search engine. They creep in toward the end of a transaction.

This strategy in the travel industry, known as “unbundling,” is not new. But some fees, such as baggage and seat selection on planes, crept up during the pandemic, according to studies. And vague hotel resort fees, which are typically a daily bulk charge of US$20 to US$50 (S$27 to S$67) for basic services like Wi-Fi and parking, have become commonplace.

All told, hotel-related junk fees cost travellers roughly US$3 billion a year, according to Consumer Reports. For airlines, revenue from ancillary fees, which include carry-on luggage, seat assignments and early boarding, rose to US$102.8 billion in 2022, up 56 per cent from the previous year, according to IdeaWorks, a consulting firm for airlines.