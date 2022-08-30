Jurong Bird Park set to close on Jan 3, 2023 – time to plan a trip down memory lane

You have around four months to visit Jurong Bird Park to relive your school excursion or family outing memories as the park announced on Tuesday (Aug 30) that it’s set to close on Jan 3, 2023.

The date is exactly 52 years after its opening in 1971.

Staff and avian residents will then begin preparations to move to a brand-new home in Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

For those wanting to immerse in some nostalgia, the park is launching a line-up of activities called A Flight To Remember to celebrate its legacy and rich heritage.

Running from Sep 3 to Jan 3, 2023, programmes include a self-guided Heritage Trail where you can learn about the park’s transformation through a series of displays that illustrate key milestones in the park’s 51-year journey.