Kallang Wave Mall to be revamped with new climbing wall, padel courts and wellness concepts by 2028
Kallang Wave Mall will undergo a major overhaul from May 2026. To come are six new sheltered padel courts, an upgraded 21-metre-tall climbing wall, as well as ice baths and cold plunge facilities.
Kallang Wave Mall will undergo a major revamp from May 2026, introducing new sports and lifestyle concepts while temporarily closing some facilities as part of works to transform the Kallang precinct into an experiential sport and lifestyle retail destination.
The works will be carried out in phases and are expected to be completed by 2028, with the mall remaining operational throughout.
As part of the revamp, one of the mall’s most recognisable features – the indoor climbing wall – will be upgraded into a 21-metre-tall structure that will become one of Southeast Asia’s tallest indoor climbing walls. Rising approximately 10 metres above the mall’s roofline, climbers who reach the top will get picturesque views overlooking the Kallang Basin.
A new rooftop padel facility with six sheltered courts for both casual and competitive play will also be added.
The mall will replace its existing water playground with a larger multi-sensory playscape that combines wet and dry play elements, aimed at families with children.
It will also add new facilities for cyclists and runners, including bike parking, showers and storage spaces for users of the nearby Stadium Park Connector and Kallang Basin.
Homegrown brand ReFormd Group will open a fitness and recovery space featuring a gym with personal training services and wellness facilities such as ice baths and cold plunges.
Singapore’s running community can also look forward to the New Balance Run Hub, which will offer training sessions, as well as runner-focused amenities and events.
The mall will also enhance its space for pet owners with a pet community hub along the park connector which will include a pet pool, boarding and training facilities, grooming services and a retail section.
Beyond sports and fitness, the revamp will introduce new dining options, including cafes, family-friendly restaurants and bistro-pub concepts, alongside upgraded alfresco dining areas along the waterfront.
Some facilities will be closed to make way for the redevelopment. Splash-N-Surf has been shut and will be replaced by the new rooftop playscape, which is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2027. The Singapore Sports Museum has also closed and will return in the third quarter of 2027 as a refreshed, more interactive attraction.
The works will be carried out in phases with some facilities temporarily closed or relocated. Latest updates and information on the scheduled works will be made available on The Kallang’s website.