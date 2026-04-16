Kallang Wave Mall to be revamped with new climbing wall, padel courts and wellness concepts by 2028

Kallang Wave Mall will undergo a major revamp from May 2026, introducing new sports and lifestyle concepts while temporarily closing some facilities as part of works to transform the Kallang precinct into an experiential sport and lifestyle retail destination.

The works will be carried out in phases and are expected to be completed by 2028, with the mall remaining operational throughout.

As part of the revamp, one of the mall’s most recognisable features – the indoor climbing wall – will be upgraded into a 21-metre-tall structure that will become one of Southeast Asia’s tallest indoor climbing walls. Rising approximately 10 metres above the mall’s roofline, climbers who reach the top will get picturesque views overlooking the Kallang Basin.