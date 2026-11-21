I am sitting in the back of a four-wheel drive (4WD), the camping equipment rattling in the boot as the car lurches over a track that barely seems to exist.

Over the next four days, I am set to cover roughly 970km on-road and another 230km off-road, and there is no graceful way to describe some of the latter.

About eight hours into the road trip, through the windscreen and the window beside me, I can see little beyond a thick cloud of dust and I begin to wonder about the driver's confidence in navigating through what is almost zero visibility, when we come to a staggering halt.

It takes a few seconds for the dust to settle before the view emerges. What I see is an 80m cliff dropping beneath us, with the vast white expanse of the Tuzbair salt flats stretching towards the horizon.