Not just K-pop: Inside South Korea’s art-mad capital

One recent afternoon in the vibrant Itaewon neighbourhood, art types trickled into a four-story building that Berlin and Paris gallery Esther Schipper had just unveiled as a showroom to catch an interactive performance by artist Tino Sehgal.

It involved a girl, in character, delivering a short monologue and addressing questions to her audience. At one point, she turned to an artist and asked, “Would you rather feel too busy or not busy enough?”.

Not a fair question: Anyone trying to keep up with art in this art-mad city hardly has a choice.

New museums are opening, foreign galleries are alighting and corporations are plowing money into contemporary art. Frieze opened a fair here in September, some 120 exhibitors strong, and the international art world flew in.

At Samsung’s palatial Leeum Museum of Art, Squid Game stars and visiting museum curators watched the K-pop girl group Kep1er.