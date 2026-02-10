Logo
Logo

Travel

Korea Travel Fair 2026 brings Ji Chang-wook, f(x)'s Luna, Culinary Class Wars' Jung Ho-young to Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Travel

Korea Travel Fair 2026 brings Ji Chang-wook, f(x)'s Luna, Culinary Class Wars' Jung Ho-young to Singapore

This year's edition of Korea Travel Fair will take place from Mar 6 to 8 at Plaza Singapura.

Korea Travel Fair 2026 brings Ji Chang-wook, f(x)'s Luna, Culinary Class Wars' Jung Ho-young to Singapore

From left: Actor Ji Chang-wook, Luna of K-pop girl group f(x) and Culinary Class Wars chef Jung Ho-young. (Photos: Korea Travel Fair)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
10 Feb 2026 11:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

If you're a fan of all things South Korea be it K-dramas, K-food or K-beauty – be sure to mark your calendars for Mar 6 to 8 as Korea Travel Fair returns for a new edition. Held at Plaza Singapura, the fair will have immersive experiences, exclusive travel deals and hands-on cultural activities. Of course, you can also look forward to appearances from a few familiar Korean stars.

Best part is: Admission to Korea Travel Fair 2026 is free.

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook, who recently made waves with his role in the Disney+ series The Manipulated, will take the stage on Mar 7 to share personal travel stories and recommendations for must-visit destinations and must-try dishes.

Actor Ji Chang-wook will share his personal travel recommendations at Korea Travel Fair 2026 on Mar 7. (Photo: Korea Travel Fair)

Fans of singer Luna will be glad to know that the f(x) member will be at the fair on all three days. 

She will be performing alongside the cast of the hit Korean musical Dream High, which includes Kim Dong-hyun of K-pop boy group Golden Child and Victon members Kang Seung-sik and Lim Se-jun.

The musical is based on the iconic drama of the same name, which starred Bae Suzy, IU and Ok Taec-yeon.

South Korean singer Luna of K-pop girl group f(x) will be at Korea Travel Fair 2026 on all three days of the event. (Photo: Korea Travel Fair)

Those who have missed watching the chefs of Culinary Class Wars battling it out can look forward to fan-favourite contestants Jung Ji-sun and Jung Ho-young on Mar 8 as they share their passion for cooking and reveal the stories behind their most famous dishes.

Culinary Class Wars contestants Jung Ho-young (left) andJung Ji-sun (right) will be at Korea Travel Fair 2026 on Mar 8. (Photos: Korea Travel Fair)

Other activities to look forward to at Korea Travel Fair 2026 include workshops on making shoe charms and paper flowers, as well as skincare consultations by Innisfree and dance classes.

The full schedule of events can be seen on this website.

In a statement, Ahn Hyo-won, director of the Singapore office at Korea Tourism Organisation, said: “Korea Travel Fair 2026 is designed as more than a travel showcase – it’s an invitation to experience Korea through its culture, creativity and lifestyle.

“From regional travel inspiration to K-pop performances and culinary experiences, we hope visitors leave inspired to explore Korea in their own way.” 

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Korean culture K-pop K-beauty celebrity Activities
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement