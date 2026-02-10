Korea Travel Fair 2026 brings Ji Chang-wook, f(x)'s Luna, Culinary Class Wars' Jung Ho-young to Singapore
This year's edition of Korea Travel Fair will take place from Mar 6 to 8 at Plaza Singapura.
If you're a fan of all things South Korea – be it K-dramas, K-food or K-beauty – be sure to mark your calendars for Mar 6 to 8 as Korea Travel Fair returns for a new edition. Held at Plaza Singapura, the fair will have immersive experiences, exclusive travel deals and hands-on cultural activities. Of course, you can also look forward to appearances from a few familiar Korean stars.
Best part is: Admission to Korea Travel Fair 2026 is free.
South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook, who recently made waves with his role in the Disney+ series The Manipulated, will take the stage on Mar 7 to share personal travel stories and recommendations for must-visit destinations and must-try dishes.
Fans of singer Luna will be glad to know that the f(x) member will be at the fair on all three days.
She will be performing alongside the cast of the hit Korean musical Dream High, which includes Kim Dong-hyun of K-pop boy group Golden Child and Victon members Kang Seung-sik and Lim Se-jun.
The musical is based on the iconic drama of the same name, which starred Bae Suzy, IU and Ok Taec-yeon.
Those who have missed watching the chefs of Culinary Class Wars battling it out can look forward to fan-favourite contestants Jung Ji-sun and Jung Ho-young on Mar 8 as they share their passion for cooking and reveal the stories behind their most famous dishes.
Other activities to look forward to at Korea Travel Fair 2026 include workshops on making shoe charms and paper flowers, as well as skincare consultations by Innisfree and dance classes.
The full schedule of events can be seen on this website.
In a statement, Ahn Hyo-won, director of the Singapore office at Korea Tourism Organisation, said: “Korea Travel Fair 2026 is designed as more than a travel showcase – it’s an invitation to experience Korea through its culture, creativity and lifestyle.
“From regional travel inspiration to K-pop performances and culinary experiences, we hope visitors leave inspired to explore Korea in their own way.”