Korea Travel Fair 2026 brings Ji Chang-wook, f(x)'s Luna, Culinary Class Wars' Jung Ho-young to Singapore

If you're a fan of all things South Korea – be it K-dramas, K-food or K-beauty – be sure to mark your calendars for Mar 6 to 8 as Korea Travel Fair returns for a new edition. Held at Plaza Singapura, the fair will have immersive experiences, exclusive travel deals and hands-on cultural activities. Of course, you can also look forward to appearances from a few familiar Korean stars.

Best part is: Admission to Korea Travel Fair 2026 is free.

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook, who recently made waves with his role in the Disney+ series The Manipulated, will take the stage on Mar 7 to share personal travel stories and recommendations for must-visit destinations and must-try dishes.