KrisFlyer members can soon earn status credits from non-flight spending

SIA also announced that, on Nov 1, it will launch a new redemption option called Access, which lets KrisFlyer members use their miles to secure confirmed seats on their preferred flights. Do note that mile requirements will differ based on the demand for seats and timing.

Nov 1 will also see KrisFlyer adjusting its miles redemption and upgrade award charts across Singapore Airlines, Star Alliance airlines and partner airlines' flights.

Among the changes, Economy Saver award rates for Zones 1 to 9, which include Asia and the South West Pacific, will decrease by 5 per cent. However, Business and First/Suites Saver awards for the same zones will see a 5 per cent increase.

Saver award redemptions for flights to and from Europe and the United States (Zones 11 to 13) will rise by 5 per cent across all cabin classes.

For travel to Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey (Zone 10), increases will range from 10 to 20 per cent.

Advantage award rates across all zones and cabin classes – except Economy Advantage in Zone 10 – will increase by 10 to 15 per cent. For Zone 10, Economy Advantage rates will go up by 5 per cent, Business Advantage by 18 per cent, and First Advantage by 15 per cent.

Current redemption rates will continue to apply for bookings confirmed and ticketed by Oct 31.