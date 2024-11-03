Kyushu travel guide: 4 towns to visit in this often overlooked corner of Japan

If I stared too long, the glossy, petrified tree trunk seemed to pulsate energy through the roof, down into the walls and past the fragile washi paper screens. “The house breathes,” Akihiro Tokunaga, the building’s owner, explained, snapping me out of the hypnosis. “You can feel that this tree is still alive.”

Some 140 years ago, labourers on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, soaked a massive felled tree in the ocean for 12 months. Once dried, the solidified trunk became the centre pillar of a house, with everything else taking shape around it.

Despite the architectural achievement, the home – and 140 years’ worth of abandoned belongings inside it – was next in line to be flattened into a public parking lot. After seeing an online alert from local activists to protect this piece of heritage, Tokunaga and his wife, Yuki, purchased the house and transformed the space into a cafe called Calali.