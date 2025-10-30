Inside China’s 24/7 luxury spas: Hot springs, lobsters and nap pods
From all-you-can-eat luxurious buffets to endless entertainment options, these mega bathhouses in China have everything that promises to make an over-the-top experience for their guests.
Think of a spa day, and massages, manicures, and facials might come to mind. But in China, that’s hardly enough to stay ahead of the curve. Enter: Super-fancy Chinese spas, which have been a significant draw for both local and foreign visitors.
The allure of these 24/7, multi-storey spas is understandable. They offer more than the usual pampering treatments found at regular spas. From lavish and unlimited buffet spreads (think free-flow lobsters and caviar) to entertainment for all ages, they have it all. With so many irresistible services and amenities, you’ll be fascinated and find it hard not to get your money’s worth.
For those who have been to bathhouses in Japan, the concept of fancy spas in China is somewhat similar. First, you check into the spa and select a package, which typically includes the entry fee for your stay, as well as food and drinks. You’ll also receive a wrist tag, which you can use for any additional purchases you make in the establishment.
Visitors of these spas have left reviews, dubbing these next-level recreation clubs as “life changing”, “extraordinary” and “immaculate”.
Next, don the set of pyjamas that you’re given and brace yourself for an eye-opening experience. Netizens who have shared their experiences on social media have noted that these spas often feature dedicated facilities, including spa pools, jacuzzis, steam rooms, saunas, massage rooms, entertainment lounges, nap pods, and dining areas. On top of that, visitors of these spas have left reviews, dubbing these next-level recreation clubs as “life changing”, “extraordinary” and “immaculate”.
At the dining area, for example, you might find an extensive, all-you-can-eat menu. It’s also worth mentioning that some of these spas also boast a more luxurious line-up of food, including lobsters, oysters, caviar, double-boiled soups and sea cucumbers that will leave you spoilt for choice.
With so many things to check out and do, one thing’s sure: You won’t run out of ideas on what to do. In fact, you might begin to wonder if you have enough time to experience all of them, which is why some visitors opt for an overnight stay to enjoy the amenities and services fully.
But are they really too good to be true? It is worth noting that these spas are not without quirks, mainly because they are, after all, a shared space with varied visitors. If you’re looking for a peaceful snooze, for example, be prepared that there might be other guests in the same nap lounge who might snore and interrupt your rest. The constant chatter and loud banters might end up being unbearable for those who value peace.
So, the next time you’re in China, remember to set aside one day to check out one of the following fancy spas that promise to be an unforgettable experience.
1. YANG SPACE HOT SPRING LIFE, SHANGHAI
Don’t hurry to take a shower after you arrive at Yang Space. Spend some time exploring its food and beverage area, where you’ll be greeted by live seafood and a barbeque station where you can pick your prawns and fishes, and have the staff cook for you.
If you’re concerned about your fibre intake, the fruit station will have it sorted out for you. From honeydews and mangoes to blueberries and cherries, you can expect a wide variety of fresh fruits – including durians!
That’s not all. You’ll find a drinks bar that’s filled with a vast selection of hot and cold drink options that would make you think you’re strolling down the supermarket aisles. Even within a specific beverage category, such as water, there are numerous brands and options to choose from. There’s no excuse for you not to stay hydrated during your visit. Don’t forget to swing by the ice cream booths that stock popsicles and Haagen-Dazs flavours for a midnight snack before calling it a day.
From S$50.75 for a standard adult ticket, includes free flow fruits and drinks. 57 Pudian Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai.
2. QINGHE BANDAO, SHENYANG
One of the highlights of this luxurious-looking hot spring resort is its multi-level spa complex. Plan your visit on a sunny day to fully appreciate the outdoor infinity pool at its best.
Spanning 168m long, this pool makes for a great photo spot. In fact, the outdoor area is worthy of being a standalone water park, consisting of wave pools and slides. There are also thematic individual bathing pools designed to resemble larger-than-life cup noodles and steamed xiao long bao. After you’ve tired yourself out, proceed indoors for the buffet, where a delectable feast of fried chicken, raw salmon, fresh prawns awaits.
From S$47.14 for a standard adult ticket. 20 Punan Road, Shenbei New Area, Shenyang, Liaoning.
3. SHANGYIN LIFE WATER WORLD, SHANGHAI
At Shangyin Life Water World, you can find plenty of entertainment options. Engage in hours of fun and laughter by playing games with your family and friends at the arcade.
On top of all the other excellent amenities that you can find at other fancy spas in China, this complex boasts another highlight that will make feline lovers rejoice. There’s a dedicated cat cafe within the spa building, and visitors can pay an additional fee to enter and get up close for some selfies with the adorable furry friends.
From S$72.42 for an adult ticket (six-hour pass). 396 Zhonghuaxin Rd, Jing'An, Shanghai.
4. QUSHUI LANTING RESORT, BEIJING
By now, you would expect to see unlimited seafood, freshly cut fruits and even caviar at these establishments. Qushui Lanting has all the above, and it goes a step further with its – wait for it – seafood peeling station. For those who love to eat prawns, you can request their assistance and enjoy your seafood without dirtying your hands.
Finally ready to leave the premises? Head over to their vanity area, where you’ll find Dyson hairdryers and premium beauty brands, including Estee Lauder, Nars, and Lancome, to name a few. For the ladies, there are also makeup stations featuring Chanel and Dior makeup products available for use, making you feel extra pampered.
From S$199 for an adult ticket (12-hour pass). 1070 Shengshi Longyuan, Tonghuihe South St, Chaoyang District, Beijing.
5. SHUIGUO HOT SPRING, SHANGHAI
With different types of wellness facilities, food and beverage options and entertainment rooms, you won’t run out of ideas on what to do here. When you’re ready for some feasting, head over to the restaurant, wine bar, and the fruit and drinks bar. Once you’ve filled your stomach, check out the book bar and pick up a book to read.
Prefer video games? There are numerous options available within the gaming area. Those who wish to catch up on work or sleep can head to the working and resting areas. Aside from the individual nap cabins, guests can also choose to relax in the camping tents for a micro-vacation experience. On the top floor, you’ll find a series of sauna rooms where you and your friends can rest and relax while enjoying the detoxifying benefits.
From S$54.24 for an adult ticket (six-hour pass), includes free flow fruits and drinks. B1 floor, Building H, Longhu Hongqiao Tianjie, Hongqiao Business District, Shenchang Road, Shanghai. (Opposite Hongqiao Indigo Hotel)