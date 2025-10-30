Inside China’s 24/7 luxury spas: Hot springs, lobsters and nap pods

Think of a spa day, and massages, manicures, and facials might come to mind. But in China, that’s hardly enough to stay ahead of the curve. Enter: Super-fancy Chinese spas, which have been a significant draw for both local and foreign visitors.

The allure of these 24/7, multi-storey spas is understandable. They offer more than the usual pampering treatments found at regular spas. From lavish and unlimited buffet spreads (think free-flow lobsters and caviar) to entertainment for all ages, they have it all. With so many irresistible services and amenities, you’ll be fascinated and find it hard not to get your money’s worth.

For those who have been to bathhouses in Japan, the concept of fancy spas in China is somewhat similar. First, you check into the spa and select a package, which typically includes the entry fee for your stay, as well as food and drinks. You’ll also receive a wrist tag, which you can use for any additional purchases you make in the establishment.