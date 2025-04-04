We stayed at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree – here’s what to expect
Banyan Tree’s very first resort in Singapore officially opened on Wednesday (Apr 2). CNA Lifestyle was invited to stay the night at a tree house and check out its facilities, with some unexpected close encounters with wildlife.
Travellers and staycationers often look for very different things in their ideal escape. Some want to be close to malls, restaurants and buzzy nightlife. Others crave a digital detox, fresh air and that feeling of being far away.
Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree falls firmly in the latter – you're literally in nature and more likely to bump into a macaque than a McDonald’s.
A RESORT NESTLED IN THE WILD
The resort sits within the Mandai Reserve, and while it does have a designated drop-off point for guests, it’s also just a ten-minute stroll from the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari. As I arrived at the resort’s entrance, I was immediately greeted by a squirrel darting up a tree – my first wildlife sighting.
The lobby is an open-concept space with ample seating for guests waiting to check in. It’s naturally ventilated, so the temperature depends on the weather. I arrived on a cloudy day, and a light breeze flowed through the space. This open design carries throughout the resort, creating a spacious feel and offering glimpses of greenery and the Lower Seletar Reservoir at almost every turn.
The resort boasts 338 rooms and suites, including 24 tree houses. The tree houses are located at both ends of the resort, while the rooms and suites are centrally located. The layout includes a mix of lifts, stairs and multiple access points across the resort’s different sections, which can take a little getting used to at first.
STAYING IN A TREE HOUSE
I had the pleasure of staying in one of the tree houses, perched on the third floor at the western end of the resort.
To get there, I walked along a raised boardwalk, sometimes patrolled by macaques, since it’s surrounded by trees. I did run into a few (yes, I got startled), which led to some quick decision-making – keep walking without making eye contact and clutch my bag tighter or loop back to the lobby and try again later.
Fortunately, there were no incidents. The resort is planning to put up signs reminding guests not to feed the monkeys, along with a hotline if assistance is needed. Guests staying in the other suites are less likely to find them loitering around their rooms.
Stepping into my tree house, the cool blast of air-conditioning was a welcome contrast to the humidity outside. The motorised blinds rolled up gradually, revealing a large patio and a stunning view of the reservoir. The room was equipped with a king-sized bed, a work area, a day couch, a TV and practical touches like a water dispenser and Nespresso machine.
The bathroom was a blend of green marble-style finishes and warm wood with mood lighting, giving a luxurious yet eco-friendly feel. It offered double sinks, a shower, a separate toilet, and a bathtub with a view of some foliage, bringing nature into the area.
But the balcony stole the show for me. On an overcast day that wasn’t too hot, I sat outside with a coffee, answering emails in a setting where birdsong had replaced traffic noise.
That said, being this close to nature did raise a small concern about insects finding their way into the balcony area. While it’s enclosed with mesh, the gaps are wide enough for them to slip through. Fortunately, I didn’t encounter many uninvited guests during my stay.
I had a restful night sprawled out in a ginormous king-sized bed – all to myself – in a room fully insulated from the sounds of the forest and its sleeping monkeys.
I set my alarm early, hoping to catch the sunrise, but the skies remained overcast. Still, the soft light and quiet surroundings made for a calm and peaceful start to the day.
ACTIVITIES: POOLS, SPA AND MORE
So, what can you actually do at the resort besides stare dreamily into the reservoir?
Well, if you're staying in one of the tree houses, you get exclusive access to two smaller pools – one on the west side and the other on the east.
The east-side pool is shaped like a bird’s nest and features an egg-shaped opening that frames the surrounding nature. It’s not meant for laps, but it’s perfect for a slow soak and a few Instagram-worthy snaps.
The water was surprisingly lukewarm, even at 7am when I rolled in right as it opened. I had the entire place to myself – pure bliss. Though I imagine it could feel a bit snug if more than a couple of groups turned up at once.
There’s also a main rooftop pool open to all guests. I didn’t end up taking a dip, but I did swing by for a look – and honestly, everyone lounging there looked pretty pleased just soaking up the panoramic reservoir views.
And of course, there’s the iconic Banyan Tree Spa, which you’ll want to book as early as possible – it’s also open to the public and tends to fill up fast. It’s admittedly not cheap (a 60-minute body massage is S$210++), but if you’re in the mood to treat yourself, the setting and service make it worth the splurge.
I tried the 60-minute Gentle Touch full-body massage. The massage room looked out onto the pods (with the blinds down for privacy, don’t worry), and the only sound was the gentle background music. No monkey chatter, no traffic. Just peace.
Beyond lounging and spa indulgence, the resort offers a mix of free and paid activities to fill your day. Complimentary options range from gentle yoga and kopi crafting to sound baths. Paid experiences include batik painting and making your own body scrub. In the near future, the resort will introduce a guided nocturnal walk, where you can spot different species of frogs and birds within the compound.
Alternatively, the Night Safari is just a short walk away, and as a Mandai Resort guest, you get access to exclusive walking tours. I joined the Pangolin Trail tour and was lucky enough to spot several animals. After all that wildlife watching, being able to stroll just ten minutes straight to my bed instead of hunting down a cab felt like a small but satisfying win.
LIMITED DINING OPTIONS (FOR NOW)
Food-wise, options are more limited than if you were doing a staycation in the city. The resort has two restaurants, and while you could try ordering delivery, the surrounding area isn’t exactly a food hub – and there’s no guarantee drivers will want to make the trek all the way out here.
The good news? More dining options are coming soon to the Mandai Reserve area, just a five-minute walk from the resort – including Roberta’s Pizza and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh.
During my stay, I got to check out Planter’s Shed, the resort’s main restaurant serving buffet-style meals which features international dishes. Breakfast (which is included for all guests) comes with a signature Banyan Tree perk: Free-flow bubbly at no extra charge. Weekday mimosas? Cheers to that.
SO, WHO IS THIS RESORT FOR?
With rooms starting from S$400 and tree houses at S$1,088, it’s more premium escape than budget getaway. Yes, it’s a splurge, but if you’re after solitude and sweeping nature views, it just might justify the price.
It’s ideal for anyone planning to visit the parks – Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Bird Paradise, River Wonders and the recently opened Rainforest Wild Asia. Staying at the resort for a night or two makes it easy to visit multiple parks and start your day early (or late, in the case of the Night Safari) without the hassle of a long commute.
It’s also perfect for anyone looking to be close to nature and away from the hustle and bustle.
For families with young kids, there are plenty of child-friendly activities, including the Ranger’s Club – essentially their own kids’ club – and even a buffet section just for little ones. Some suites also come with a cosy loft bed just for kids, which adds a fun sleepover vibe to the stay.
Now, I consider myself a nature and animal lover… in theory. But when it comes to actual wildlife encounters (especially monkeys), I tend to be a bit more cautious. I’m naturally quite jumpy, so yes, I startled at monkey shrieks, rustling bushes, and even a rogue rat making a surprise appearance at the rooftop garden. The resort does have pest control, but let’s be honest – you’re living in nature, not just near it.
That said, once I made it safely back to my room, it was hard not to feel completely at peace. The view of the reservoir, the lush greenery and the absence of noise (aside from nature’s soundtrack).
It turns out, you can experience the wild without sacrificing comfort.
CNA Lifestyle stayed at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree at the invitation of Banyan Tree.