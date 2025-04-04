We stayed at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree – here’s what to expect

I had the pleasure of staying in one of the tree houses, perched on the third floor at the western end of the resort.

To get there, I walked along a raised boardwalk, sometimes patrolled by macaques, since it’s surrounded by trees. I did run into a few (yes, I got startled), which led to some quick decision-making – keep walking without making eye contact and clutch my bag tighter or loop back to the lobby and try again later.

Fortunately, there were no incidents. The resort is planning to put up signs reminding guests not to feed the monkeys, along with a hotline if assistance is needed. Guests staying in the other suites are less likely to find them loitering around their rooms.