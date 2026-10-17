Checking Mount Bromo off the bucket list while also heading off the beaten path? Here's how

Recently, my friends and I decided to take a trip to Mount Bromo. The active volcano in East Java is a popular tourist destination, attracting about half a million visitors every year.

But we also wanted our trip to feel off the beaten path, somehow.

So we crafted a plan that made Bromo just one of several stops in an itinerary that also featured the lesser-known towns of Malang and Batu.

For many foreign travellers, visits to Mount Bromo follow a typical itinerary: Wake before dawn. Drive up for sunrise. Watch the first light appear. Peer into the crater. Then return to Malang, before moving on to Mount Ijen and Tumpak Sewu waterfall.

It is a route that appears repeatedly in travel recommendations and across social media, one designed to maximise sightseeing and tick as many destinations off the bucket list as possible.

But as my friends and I discovered, there were plenty of reasons to linger in Malang and its next-door neighbour Batu.