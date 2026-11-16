MSC Cruises to launch Singapore-based sailings from 2028, with voyages across Southeast Asia

MSC Cruises will begin operating cruises from Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2028, offering eight- to 12-night sailings across Southeast Asia during the 2028/29 winter season.

The European cruise company announced a three-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday (Nov 16), marking its first homeport deployment in Singapore.

Under the arrangement, MSC Orchestra will sail from Singapore, with itineraries covering destinations in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Homeporting means the ship will use Singapore as a base, allowing passengers to embark on cruises here.

The move will also give international travellers the option of spending time in Singapore before or after their cruises.

Exact ports of call, departure dates and ticket prices have yet to be announced, but bookings for MSC Orchestra's Singapore itineraries will open on Dec 14, 2026.

WHAT PASSENGERS CAN EXPECT ONBOARD

Before arriving in Asia, MSC Orchestra will undergo a major refurbishment. Among the additions is MSC Yacht Club, the cruise line's premium "ship-within-a-ship" concept, which provides a separate area for guests seeking a more exclusive onboard experience.

The refurbishment will also introduce Butcher's Cut steakhouse and Kaito Sushi Bar, alongside improvements to the MSC Aurea Spa and upgraded fitness facilities.

MSC Orchestra will join MSC Bellissima as MSC Cruises’ second ship in Asia from winter 2028/29.

After completing its Singapore-based winter sailings, MSC Orchestra will relocate to Japan, South Korea and Greater China.

MSC Group's luxury cruise brand Explora Journeys will also operate its first cruises from Singapore in 2027.

MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato said the Singapore partnership was part of the company's plans to expand its presence in Asia.

Jean Ng, STB's assistant chief executive for its experience development group, added that the longer itineraries would provide Singaporeans and international visitors with more options to explore the region, while creating tourism opportunities for neighbouring destinations.