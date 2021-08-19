Ready for the sugar rush? Museum of Ice Cream Singapore is now open

Ice cream lovers, it’s time. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is now open for business in Dempsey.

Located at 100 Loewen Road, it’s the museum’s first international location outside of the United States.

So what can visitors expect inside its outlandishly pink building covering 60,000 sq ft? You’ve got a cafe, bar, retail store and 14 unique interactive installations, such as the Marble Run, California Dreamin and Scream’s Diner areas – and of course, the Sprinkle Pool, the biggest one the museum’s created.