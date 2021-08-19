Ready for the sugar rush? Museum of Ice Cream Singapore is now open
Look for the pink building at Dempsey’s Loewen Road.
Ice cream lovers, it’s time. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is now open for business in Dempsey.
Located at 100 Loewen Road, it’s the museum’s first international location outside of the United States.
So what can visitors expect inside its outlandishly pink building covering 60,000 sq ft? You’ve got a cafe, bar, retail store and 14 unique interactive installations, such as the Marble Run, California Dreamin and Scream’s Diner areas – and of course, the Sprinkle Pool, the biggest one the museum’s created.
And yes, what’s a visit to an ice cream museum without the frozen treat? Guests can enjoy unlimited servings of delicious flavours with a local twist, such as Pulut Hitam, Lemon Bliss Balls, Apple Pie Soft Serve, Lychee Bandung, and Taro Milk Tea.
“We have been looking forward to opening our first-ever international location for years, and we cannot be more thrilled to launch officially in Singapore today,” said Maryellis Bunn, the museum’s co-founder and creative director in a press release.
To kick off the launch, MOIC is hosting a variety of nostalgic games such as chapteh and five stone during its grand opening weekend from Aug 19 to 22. There’s also an ice cream truck where guests can find the exclusive Mercones (erm, that’s part-Merlion, part-ice cream) and temporary National Day-themed tattoos. Over at the bar, visitors can try the Singapore Sling boba cocktail.
Fully vaccinated guests will be able to enjoy the experience in groups of five, including with unvaccinated children aged 12 and below if all children are from the same household. Unvaccinated guests will be required to present valid negative COVID-19 PET results from a clinic taken within the last 24 hours prior to the time of admission.
MOIC Singapore opens daily from 10am to 11pm, Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are priced from S$38 and children two years old and below enjoy free entry. More tickets have been released until December and reservations can be made at https://www.museumoficecream.com/.