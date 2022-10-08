10 new standout hotels in Asia, from India's Raffles to a digital nomad's haven in Cambodia

From ryokans overlooking rice fields to resorts on private islands, there’s no shortage of inviting places to stay in Asia.

Here are 10 noteworthy newcomers – a modest selection given the hundreds of tantalising properties that have opened since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yet, taken together, this handful of hotels spans countries, tastes and budgets, from less than US$100 (S$143) a night to thousands of dollars a night (all the properties below provided their rates in US dollars).

Individually, each has some quality that makes it stand out: Its architecture, unconventional location, creative social spaces, debut as a new brand, intimate size or sheer opulence.

Whether you’re considering a trip to the pine forests of Bhutan or the bustling capital of Vietnam, let these hotels be a departure point for your imagination.

BHUTAN

SIX SENSES BUMTHANG