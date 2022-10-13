‘The wok hei was amazing’: What it’s really like to eat Singapore food at New York’s Urban Hawker

The experience of walking into Urban Hawker is surreal. The smell of food being cooked permeates the air, the entire place is packed so you must hang around tables to try and “chope” a spot, and there are tray return racks that remain empty and forlorn.

In other words, it feels almost exactly like walking into a food court in Singapore – except this place is right next to Times Square in New York, on the literal other side of the world.

For Singaporeans back at home who can go to hotspots like Amoy Street Food Centre, Old Airport Road Food Centre, or (my personal favourite) Tiong Bahru Market pretty much any day of the week, walking into a food court or hawker centre probably doesn’t seem like a novel experience.

But for myself and many other Singaporeans living in New York, the nearest hawker centre is a 19-hour plane ride away – that’s why walking into Urban Hawker feels incredibly special.