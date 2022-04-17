Meet New Zealand's 'bio chasers', avid photographers who love taking pictures of 'glowing' waves

On hot, moonless nights in New Zealand, they fan out across beaches in search of an elusive, shimmering quarry.

They aren’t hunters, but photographers chasing bioluminescence, a natural phenomenon in which glowing algae give crashing waves an ethereal, electric blue aura.

New Zealand is an especially good place to “chase bio,” as enthusiasts there say. Even so, it’s notoriously hard to predict where and when bioluminescence will appear. And photographing it in near-total darkness – at 3am, as you stand knee-deep in the surf gripping a tripod – presents extra obstacles.

“It is very, very difficult to catch sight of, and sometimes it does come down to blind luck,” said one of those enthusiasts, Matthew Davison, 37, who lives in Auckland and sometimes stays out until sunrise shooting bioluminescence.

“But part of the appeal and part of the adventure is that, because it is so hard, that’s what makes it exciting,” he added. “When you find it, when you strike blue gold, it is just such a good feeling.”

SOUNDING A ‘BURGLAR ALARM’