Geysers at night and luxury tree house stays: New things to do on your post-pandemic New Zealand vacation
Kia ora! These latest accommodation options, restaurants and tourist attractions put the “new” in New Zealand.

Relax in privacy in one of the Nest Tree Houses on a dairy farm in the heart of Hakataramea Valley, New Zealand. (Photo: Nest Tree Houses website)

Hidayah Salamat
03 Sep 2022 06:39AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2022 06:39AM)
In New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic once vacated streets and shuttered businesses, but into this void pierced a glimmer of hope that birthed innovative new experiences, now open to visitors from across the world. 

From a starry night visit to the world-famous Pohutu geyser to a luxury tree house experience on a dairy farm, here are some brand-new attractions to check out when you next travel to the Land of the Long White Cloud.

AUCKLAND

ALL BLACKS EXPERIENCE

Watch the All Blacks perform the "haka" on a 4m-high screen. (Photo: Facebook/All Blacks Experience)
Play strategy games with insights and guidance from All Blacks coaches and players. (Photo: Facebook/All Blacks Experience)
Put your fitness and rugby skills to the test at the hands-on interactive zone. (Photo: Facebook/All Blacks Experience)

Rugby fan or not, you’re in for a lot of fun at this permanent attraction located in the heart of Auckland at SkyCity. Feel what it’s like to make quickfire strategy decisions on the field at the multimedia gaming zone, led by insights and directions from coaches and players, or break a sweat at the hands-on interactive zone, where there are booths testing your accuracy, catching, kicking and line out skills. There’s even an opportunity to do a “walk-out” into a room, where you’ll be greeted with the atmospheric sounds of a live rugby match, as well as a 4m-high screen for an intimate experience of the “haka”. 

Opened in December 2020. Visit the All Blacks Experience website for more information. 

The light-filled dining room at Homeland. (Photo: Homeland)
The retail area at Homeland, Auckland. (Photo: Homeland)

You’ve probably heard of chef Peter Gordon, prolific cookbook author and co-founder of the London crowd-favourite Crosstown Doughnuts. During the pandemic, Gordon opened Homeland restaurant in Auckland, serving food inspired by the world’s cuisines while championing New Zealand produce and producers, such as Cloudy Bay clams in green coconut curry and creamed Chatham Islands paua on toasted ciabatta. 

Opened in November 2020. Visit the Homeland website for more information. 

STAY AT PARK HYATT AUCKLAND

Night view at Park Hyatt Auckland. (Photo: Park Hyatt Auckland)
Rooms at the Park Hyatt Auckland offer glamorous views of the Waitemata Harbour. (Photo: Park Hyatt Auckland)
The bathroom in the Harbour Suite at Park Hyatt Auckland. (Photo: Park Hyatt Auckland)
Guests at the Park Hyatt Auckland can indulge in their hydrotherapy area, equipped with vitality pools and an aromatherapy steam room. (Photo: Park Hyatt Auckland)

If you’re looking for a pampering stay, Park Hyatt Auckland is just the ticket. The luxurious waterfront hotel boasts 195 luxurious rooms, many of which offer views of the glamorous Waitemata Harbour and a stunning lookout of Wynyard Quarter’s Lighter Basin. Four restaurants, a day spa, a 25m infinity pool and a full fitness centre complete the five-star experience. 

Opened in September 2020. Visit the Park Hyatt Auckland website for more information. 

NORTHLAND

DISCOVER THE LEGEND OF KUPE

A sculpture that represents Kupe the Polynesian explorer and "founder" of New Zealand. (Photo: Facebook: Manea Footprints of Kupe)
Visitors interacting with the carvings of celebrated Maori gods. (Photo: Facebook: Manea Footprints of Kupe)
The Footprints of Kupe tour comprises a storytelling experience, digital interaction and a 4D theatre. (Photo: Facebook: Manea Footprints of Kupe)
A 4D theatre where you will learn the mythological origins of New Zealand. (Photo: Facebook: Manea Footprints of Kupe)

Both educational and engaging, Manea Footprints of Kupe is a 75-minute multi-sensory journey of guided storytelling tracing the mythological origins of New Zealand. Hear the legend of Kupe, the Polynesian explorer said to have discovered New Zealand, through art, cultural treasures, film, performance and digital interaction, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hokianga. 

Opened in December 2020. Visit the Manea Footprints of Kupe website for more information. 

CHRISTCHURCH

STAY AT THE OBSERVATORY HOTEL

The Observatory Hotel, housed in a revitalised building in the Christchurch city centre, boasts a gothic campus setting. (Photo: The Observatory Hotel website)
Unlike its exterior, the inside of The Observatory Hotel is modern and homey, yet still characterful. (Photo: The Observatory Hotel website)
The stately Verdigris Room. (Photo: The Observatory Hotel website)

If you enjoy maximalist interiors, book a stay at The Observatory Hotel, housed within the gothic revival walls of Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre. The luxury hotel boasts 33 characterful rooms with names like Rose Madder, Lapis and Malachite, each uniquely designed and filled with locally crafted furniture. Take care of business in one of the hotel’s decidedly homey-looking meeting rooms, then indulge in the novel ambience of the Library Bar.

Opened in May 2022. For more information, visit The Observatory Hotel website.

ROTORUA

VISIT WORLD-FAMOUS GEYSER AT NIGHT

For the first time, visitors can go on a tour of the Te Puia geothermal valley afterdark. (Photo: Te Puia Facebook page)
For the first time, visitors can go on a tour of the Te Puia geothermal valley afterdark. (Photo: Te Puia Facebook page)

When night falls, there are few places more magical than Te Puia’s geothermal valley, where you can book a personal guide to take you on a 3km night trail featuring dramatic geysers, like the renowned Pohutu geyser, bubbling mud and lush native bush. This is the first time visitors will get to see the stunning Te Puia under the night sky and it promises to be a multi-sensory experience unreplicated anywhere else in the world. 

Launched in January 2021. For more information, visit the Te Puia website

TOUR A VOLCANIC VALLEY

Visiting a recent site of a volcanic eruption is a good way to understand how the world began. (Waimangu Volcanic Valley Facebook page)
The Inferno Crater Lake. (Waimangu Volcanic Valley Facebook page)

There’s no better way to picture how the world began than to visit the world’s youngest geothermal valley. Experience spectacular volcanic craters, enormous hot springs, stunning geothermal features, rare and unusual plant life, brilliantly hued microbiology and a wide array of birds, and hear stories of the event that birthed it all, the eruption of the Mount Tarawera volcano.

There is a range of itineraries to fit every schedule, with activities such as a visit to the world’s biggest hot spring, walking the Mount Haszard trail and viewing the brilliant blue Inferno Crater. You can also go on a guided kayaking tour and watch the vapour rise from the steaming cliffs right on the water. 

Reinstated in August 2021. For more information, visit the Waimangu website

QUEENSTOWN

KERERU INTERACTIVE TOUR: ZIPLINING & STORYTELLING

The Kereru Interactive Tour is narrated by an animated character using augmented reality. (Photo: Ziptrek Ecotours website)
Zipline between two treehouses followed by a fun-filled 21m drop. (Photo: Ziptrek Ecotours website)

For a unique adrenaline-pumping experience, book the Kereru Interactive Tour, which combines ziplining and immersive storytelling using augmented reality. Guests will be met by tour guides and fitted with safety equipment before ziplining between two treehouses in the forest, followed by an incredible 21m drop that lands you one-third of the way down Bob’s Peak mountain. The whole tour will also be narrated by animated tour guide Kerry the Kereru, voiced by local author and singer Craig Smith, offering unique insight into the conservation story of the surrounding Zealandia. 

Launched in 2021. For more information, visit the Ziptrek Ecotours website

HIGH-OCTANE ACTS WITH OXBOW ADVENTURE CO

Claybird shooting. (Photo: Facebook/Oxbow Adventure Co)
Jet sprint boat ride. (Photo: Facebook/Oxbow Adventure Co)
Off road riding. (Photo: Facebook/Oxbow Adventure Co)

If ziplining doesn’t give you enough of a rush, what about claybird shooting, off-road riding or a jet sprint boat ride? Oxbow Adventure Co offers all of these, a little off the beaten track amid the peaks and drops of Gibbston Valley.

Relocated to Queenstown in October 2020. Visit the Oxbow Adventure Co website for more information. 

WANAKA

“HIGH COUNTRY” GLAMPING

The "geo domes" at Cross Hill are surrounded by a dramatic mountainscape and gorgeous views of Lake Hawea. (Photo: Cross Hills website)
Each "geo dome" comprises a 40 sqm interior and a 30sqm deck. (Photo: Cross Hills website)

At the charming alpine resort town of Wanaka in South Island is Cross Hill Domes, a glamping experience that promises “high country hospitality”. Stay in one of the six “geo domes”, each with a modern 40sqm interior and a 30sqm deck, located in an exclusive area on the massive and lush property. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to fall asleep under the stars and wake up to the sunrise, all while surrounded by the mountainscape and views of Lake Hawea. 

Opened in April 2021. Visit the Cross Hill website for more information. 

WAITAKI

STAY IN A LUXURY TREE HOUSE

The interior of a Nest Tree House, located on a dairy farm in the heart of Hakataramea Valley, New Zealand. (Photo: Nest Tree Houses website)

If you’re aching to escape the city, travel to the heart of the Hakataramea Valley and stay at Nest Tree Houses located on a dairy farm. Relax in privacy, hidden from the world high in the tree canopy, while enjoying luxurious amenities such as an outdoor sunken hot tub and a cedar sauna in the forest. You can also visit the family farm and even help milk a cow if you wish.  

Opened in May 2021. For more information, visit the Nest Tree Houses website

01:13 Min
CNA Lifestyle&#039;s Hidayah Salamat got a taste of the best of New Zealand and rediscovered bliss through its energising sights and culture.

CNA Lifestyle was in New Zealand at the invitation of Tourism New Zealand and Singapore Airlines.
Source: CNA/hs

