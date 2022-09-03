Geysers at night and luxury tree house stays: New things to do on your post-pandemic New Zealand vacation

In New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic once vacated streets and shuttered businesses, but into this void pierced a glimmer of hope that birthed innovative new experiences, now open to visitors from across the world.

From a starry night visit to the world-famous Pohutu geyser to a luxury tree house experience on a dairy farm, here are some brand-new attractions to check out when you next travel to the Land of the Long White Cloud.

AUCKLAND

ALL BLACKS EXPERIENCE