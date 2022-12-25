36 hours in Wellington: Where to eat, drink, shop and make the most of your New Zealand holiday

Wellington, the pint-size capital of New Zealand, easily invites comparisons. You might think of San Francisco when you see its vertiginous streets and colourful clapboard homes; the city’s obsession with coffee, craft beer and sustainable living has obvious parallels with Seattle; and its blustery weather (it is the world’s windiest city) makes it deserving of Chicago’s nickname.

As locals often remind one another, you can’t beat Wellington on a good day when the water sparkles, the sky is impossibly blue and the coasts, forests and hills are at their most enjoyable.

Go between December and March to maximise your chances of a beautiful day in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, the city’s name in the Indigenous Maori language (New Zealand is known as Aotearoa).

FRIDAY

3pm: Hit the shops