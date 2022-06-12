Waterfall chasing, canyon viewing and whale watching: Exploring Iceland's northern sights

The landscape surrounding the Myvatn Nature Baths seethes. Steam drifts from fissures in volcanic seams and belches from lava tubes. Bubbling mud is ringed in chemical greens and oranges.

The baths themselves – broad, chest-deep pools surrounded by porous lava rock – smell of the sulfur that’s said to relax and restore bathers. From a hut with a sliding service window on one edge of the pool, a woolen-clad bartender dispenses tap Gull beer to bathers who hold their pints above the warm water while sinking to their chins.

Tucked in an alcove, my husband, Dave; son, Seth; and I lift our beers high while parsing the graphic, almost violent, nature of Iceland, a place where the earth seems to split open to reveal its internal organs.

As we discuss the rift between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates that slices through the region, we attract the attention of a Danish couple who drifts toward us.

A geologist, he adds that the plates are moving across a hot spot that accounts for the volcanic activity. She rolls her eyes. “I planned a romantic getaway, but all I hear is geology, geology, geology,” she laughs.