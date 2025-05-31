Diners, ice cream parlours and soba: An essential guide to Okinawa’s surprising food scene

You walk into a local restaurant in Okinawa, and on the menu are its bestsellers: Okinawa soba, a dish that feels unmistakably Japanese; chanpuru, a stir-fry of bitter melon, egg, and tofu – also a common South China or Southeast Asia dish; and then, oddly, a Tex-Mex style taco rice.

To the uninitiated, it might come across as a cuisine with no clear identity, but this culinary mash-up has deep roots.

Okinawa was once the independent Ryukyu Kingdom, a prominent trade partner with imperial China and Southeast Asia for centuries, before it was annexed by Japan, then later occupied by American forces after WWII. Each era left its mark in the language, the culture, and especially the food.

Today, Okinawa is Japan’s most popular domestic holiday spot, and an increasing number of travelers from East Asia and Southeast Asia are making their way there too, thanks to more direct flights (Jetstar flies direct from Singapore three times a week).

Part of the allure? Subtropical weather, some of the best dive spots in the world, pristine, uncrowded beaches next to five-star resorts – no wonder it’s called the “Hawaii of Japan” by some.

But if you ask us – start with the food. Because not only is it a delicious, underrated side of Japanese cuisine with tropical twists and turns, it’s also an easy way to get acquainted with the island’s layered history and culture. So if you’re planning a trip, let this culinary guide be your way in.