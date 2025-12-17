You can fly direct between Singapore and Muscat on Oman Air starting July 2026

If you’re looking for a new travel adventure, here’s one to bookmark. Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, will be launching direct flights between Muscat and Singapore starting Jul 2, 2026 – giving travellers an easy new route into one of the Middle East’s most underrated destinations.

The service will run four times a week on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and open smoother access not just to Oman, but also to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new route comes after Oman Air joined the Oneworld Alliance, which means passengers can now enjoy perks such as lounge access, mileage earning and redemption, and more convenient connections on partner airlines – especially useful for those travelling through Australia, Japan or Hong Kong.

So, what’s waiting for travellers in Oman? For starters, the capital, Muscat, offers a charming blend of old and new – think historic forts, bustling souqs and a relaxed coastal vibe.

Beyond the city, there are the Al Hajar mountains, with Jebel Akhdar’s terraced orchards and panoramic viewpoints offering stunning landscapes.

Further inland, the dunes of the Sharqiyah Sands promise desert camps, sunrise treks and a taste of the Bedouin culture.

If you’re after something more laidback, Oman’s long stretch of Arabian Sea coastline is known for its beaches, clear waters as well as dolphin-watching and diving spots.

Said Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air: “We’re excited to launch this new route, which enhances our growing network and strengthens the connection between Oman and Singapore. With demand growing for distinctive destinations and high-quality travel experiences, this service expands choice for both leisure and business travellers."

Oman Air will operate the Singapore-Muscat route with its Boeing 737 Max aircraft, featuring the airline’s award-winning Business and Economy cabins. Tickets are now available on the airline’s website and mobile app.