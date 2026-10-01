Pan Pacific Hotels Group has 10 new-build and renovation projects planned across Southeast Asia in 2027

The projects include new developments across the region, as well as the transformation of Parkroyal Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur, Parkroyal Gurney Bay Penang and Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore.

The group's 2027 pipeline will also introduce its luxury Pan Pacific brand to Bangkok and Phnom Penh, through Siam Pan Pacific Bangkok and Pan Pacific Phnom Penh.

According to PPHG, the renovation of Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore, "further strengthens a proposition rooted in biophilic design and eco-wellness".

In a statement, Choe Peng Sum, CEO of PPHG, said: "The market has moved, and we have to move with it. People are living differently, and therefore they are travelling differently. The boundaries between work and leisure, business and personal time, travel and wellbeing are becoming increasingly fluid. We cannot respond to that with yesterday's hotel model.

"Version 2 is our response to that change. It is about creating hotels that are more relevant to how people live today – through better design, stronger wellbeing propositions, more responsible infrastructure, technology that makes the experience easier, and brands with a much clearer point of view."