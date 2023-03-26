The most charming things to do in Penang: Hidden bars, Michelin-starred restaurants, heritage hotels

“Try this way,” says Zainal Abidin, an affable manager at the Prestige in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, cocking his head to one side. Zainal is showing me around the hotel, which is named after the 2006 Christopher Nolan film about two rival magicians. I’m supposed to see an illusion in which the corridor entrance transforms into a mirror, but it’s not coming.

“Or this way,” he says, bending his head to the left, then back again. I follow suit — we must look like a couple of nodding dashboard dogs — and abruptly the mirror appears. I take a step back.

Zainal laughs, and I venture that this effect must be confusing for guests returning late from one of George Town’s many bars. But Zainal shakes his head: “Guests love it. The corridors are actually very popular for Instagram shoots,” he says.

Most travelers know Malaysia for the beaches of Langkawi, the iconic twin towers of Kuala Lumpur or the rainforests of Borneo. But the colonial port city of George Town on the island of Penang, just off the Malay Peninsula’s west coast, has a magic all its own.

The core of the city — about 1 square mile of twisting alleys lined with two- and three-story rowhouses that double as storefronts, known locally as shophouses — is a UNESCO World Heritage site.