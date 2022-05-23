Baby Shark meets Merli the Merlion: STB teams up with Pinkfong for new video

Get ready to have the tune to Baby Shark stuck in your head all over again – this time, with a Singaporean twist.

To promote the country’s offerings to a younger audience and welcome visitors as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has collaborated with Korean children’s edutainment company Pinkfong and released an animated music video on Monday (May 23).

The two-minute video, Sing, Sing, Singapore!, sees the Korean brand’s iconic characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark meet Singaporean mascot Merli the Merlion. The trio go on an escapade through a series of Singaporean attractions, including Sentosa and the Night Safari, all to the viral tune of Baby Shark.