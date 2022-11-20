Italy's pizza-tasting menus that let you eat your way through Naples

It began with truffles. White ones, from Alba, shaved over a butter-daubed wedge of dough, then ditto with a heady black variety from Irpinia.

Seated in the courtyard of the famed Naples pizzeria Concettina ai Tre Santi, I watched my server with wide eyes as my evening pizza marathon commenced with an intoxicating bang.

Later, he returned and layered a plate with tomato sauce as dark as sumac and redolent of Sunday family lunches in this southern Italian city, a handful of basil leaves, and a hand-grated snowstorm of parmesan cheese.

After tying a gingham napkin around my neck, he topped the composition with a deep-fried puff of dough: A classic montanara pizza turned upside-down, the sauce on the bottom, to sustain its quintessential crisp-outside, pillowy-inside texture.

I was on the first stop of a pizza pilgrimage through Campania, the Italian region where pizza was born – and where some of today’s pizzaioli are elevating it to sterling new heights.