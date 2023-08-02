Travelling with friends: 6 tips so you don't get on each other's nerves and keep the friendship intact

Whoever said a friend is a friend forever has clearly never experienced a group trip that has devolved into a maelstrom of conflicting plans and bickering over restaurant bills.

Travelling with your besties can be tricky. Here are some ways to do it without anyone getting unfriended.

1. INVITE WITH CARE

“First and foremost, you cannot travel with everybody. All your friends are not travel friends,” advised N’dea Irvin-Choy, a 27-year-old Los Angeles-based travel influencer, on her popular TikTok account.

She suggested picking travel partners who share similar interests, and deciding ahead of time what kind of a trip you will be taking – relaxation, partying, adventure. “The last thing you want is for your friends to be giving each other the silent treatment on a nonrefundable excursion somewhere on a beautiful tropical island,” she explained in an email.