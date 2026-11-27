Muay Thai Pikachu? Thailand’s first Pokemon Center opens in Bangkok on Dec 1
Pokemon Center Bangkok at CentralWorld is said to be the largest one outside of Japan. It will feature various Thai-themed Pokemon merchandise.
Pokemon fans, here's a good reason to visit Bangkok: A new Pokemon Center is set to open on Dec 1 at the heart of the Thai capital.
Pokemon Center Bangkok is Thailand's first official one. It's located on the sixth floor of CentralWorld and is said to be the largest outside of Japan. It will have exclusive local merchandise, such as Muay Thai- and traditional Thai-themed Pikachu items, and will also feature trading card game tournaments, and community events.
Mythical Pokemon Shaymin will serve as the mascot Pokemon, while the centre's logo features Pikachu and Shaymin smiling and having fun together.
The centre is also the third permanent Pokemon Center to open outside Japan, after Singapore – in Jewel Changi Airport – and in Taipei, Taiwan. The mascot Pokemon for the other centres are Solgaleo and Dragonite, respectively.
The opening of Pokemon Center Bangkok marks a lot more Pokemon fanfare for Southeast Asian fans, particularly after the announcement that the Pokemon World Championship 2027 will be held in Singapore.