Pokemon fans, here's a good reason to visit Bangkok: A new Pokemon Center is set to open on Dec 1 at the heart of the Thai capital.

Pokemon Center Bangkok is Thailand's first official one. It's located on the sixth floor of CentralWorld and is said to be the largest outside of Japan. It will have exclusive local merchandise, such as Muay Thai- and traditional Thai-themed Pikachu items, and will also feature trading card game tournaments, and community events.