Pokemon theme park PokePark Kanto to open in Japan in February 2026

Two ticket types will be offered at launch: The Ace Trainer’s Pass and the Trainer's Pass.

The Ace Trainer’s Pass gives access to both Sedge Town and Pokemon Forest at any time of day, along with extra perks like meet-and-greets, priority attraction lanes, a reserved seat at the Sedge Gym Show, and exclusive merchandise.

The Trainer’s Pass allows unlimited entry to Sedge Town plus a single, timed entry to Pokemon Forest with no re-entry.

A third pass, the Town Pass, which will grant entry to Sedge Town only, is set to launch in summer 2026.

All tickets include admission to Yomiuriland.

For residents in Japan, tickets will be sold via a lottery system, with registration opening on the official PokePark Kanto website at 6pm (Japan time) on Nov 21, 2025 and ending on Dec 8. Results will be announced in late December.

Details for international ticket sales have not been released. Look out for updates on the park’s official ticket information page.