Take flight with Pikachu and friends on the new Pokemon-themed Scoot plane

Why fly on a regular aircraft when you can travel in style on a Pokemon-themed plane? The Pokemon Company announced the launch of Pokemon Air Adventures on Tuesday (Aug 30) and its partnership with Scoot for the project, so you can soon fly to destinations within Asia with Pikachu and friends.

Known as Pikachu Jet TR, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features livery and themed inflight amenities and experience, as well as merchandise.

The inaugural flight to Tokyo, Japan, is scheduled to take place on Sep 9. Each flight has a capacity of 375 seats.