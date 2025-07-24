A Pokemon theme park will open in Japan in 2026

If you want to witness Pokemon in their natural habitat, head to Pokemon Forest which spans nearly 500 metres in length. The area comprises many different terrains, including hilly paths, tall grass, tunnels and rocky trails – just like in the games.

In a statement, Junichi Masuda, chief creative fellow at The Pokémon Company, said: "Pokemon has grown so much thanks to lots of support from many people. So we wanted to make a place everyone could come together and enjoy.

"A space where Pokemon will always be and where people and Pokemon can have fun together. That wish prompted us to begin work on a world where Pokemon truly exist."

PokePark Kanto is set to open in early 2026, with advanced ticket sales expected to begin late this year.