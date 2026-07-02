Qantas adds Wing Seong Fatty’s iconic Cantonese dishes to its Changi Airport lounges after restaurant’s closure
The crispy spring rolls and nuclear chicken will be served in the First and Business lounges respectively.
The iconic Cantonese eatery Wing Seong Fatty’s Restaurant may have just closed, but the good news is that there's still a way for fans to indulge in its food. Australian airline Qantas announced on Thursday (Jul 2) that it has partnered with the 100-year-old restaurant to bring two of its signature dishes to its lounges.
Wing Seong Fatty’s Restaurant's crispy spring rolls and nuclear chicken will be served in Qantas' First and Business lounges at Changi Airport, respectively.
The restaurant’s story began in World War II, when founder Au Yuen, and his son Au Chan Seng, fondly known as "Fatty", quietly fed prisoners of war at risk to themselves. As that story spread among Australian servicemen and Royal Australian Air Force pilots, Fatty’s became a popular spot for crewmen and eventually, Qantas pilots.
Wing Seong Fatty’s Restaurant originally started at Albert Street before relocating to Albert Complex in 1987 and then to Burlington Square in October 1999, where it ceased operations on Jun 28 this year.
The restaurant previously cited a lack of successors as the reason for its closure.
In a statement, Nick McGlynn, Qantas’ executive vice president for Asia, said that Wing Seong Fatty’s Restaurant has "been part of the Qantas story in Singapore for decades".
"Singapore has been one of our most important international bases since the late 1940s, and Fatty’s has been woven into that history from the early days," said McGlynn.
"Fatty's holds a unique place in the hearts of our crew and customers. Showcasing their dishes in our lounges is our way of honouring a place that has shaped the experience of flying through this city for generations."
Qantas also revealed that before the restaurant's closure, the airline held a private farewell dinner where a book of photos and messages from Qantas crew was presented to the Au family.
Qantas chief pilot Dick Tobiano stated: "For generations of Qantas pilots, Fatty’s has been far more than a restaurant. It’s been part of our shared experience, a place where crew from different bases and fleets come together to share the same table.
"We’re very grateful to the Au family and their friendship over the years, and on behalf of Qantas, we wish them a well-earned retirement. They will certainly be missed."