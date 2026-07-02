Qantas adds Wing Seong Fatty’s iconic Cantonese dishes to its Changi Airport lounges after restaurant’s closure

In a statement, Nick McGlynn, Qantas’ executive vice president for Asia, said that Wing Seong Fatty’s Restaurant has "been part of the Qantas story in Singapore for decades".

"Singapore has been one of our most important international bases since the late 1940s, and Fatty’s has been woven into that history from the early days," said McGlynn.

"Fatty's holds a unique place in the hearts of our crew and customers. Showcasing their dishes in our lounges is our way of honouring a place that has shaped the experience of flying through this city for generations."

Qantas also revealed that before the restaurant's closure, the airline held a private farewell dinner where a book of photos and messages from Qantas crew was presented to the Au family.