I sniffed a koala and I liked it: Rainforests, rivers and rainbows in Queensland, Australia

In the last two years, through constant and dedicated practice, I had become highly skilled at staying indoors and sitting on the couch.

So, I was excited but also trepidatious to be heading to Queensland, Australia. After all, most of Australia is located outdoors.

And so it came to be that I found myself wobbling atop an all-terrain Segway in the middle of a subtropical rainforest 1000m above sea level, attempting to roll my way across a rocky, rushing stream.

“Too far to the left equals death. Too far to the right equals death,” intoned Kyle, my guide, a man who probably despised couches.

I would have thought Kyle was being dramatic, if not for the fact that he had warned me sternly that this was “the most dangerous Segway trail in Australia”, and that mere minutes before, he had been giving me a Beginner’s 101 lesson on how to ride a Segway.

“Kyle scares me,” I’d whispered to his colleague, Nathan, who blithely advised, “Just try not to look at his face.”